From Ileana D’Cruz to Anushka Ranjan: Bollywood Stars Wear Pantone Color of the Year 2022, and Here’s How They Do It

Bollywood has always been on top of all the different fashion trends and everything that is happening in the fashion world. After all, every star has done their best to do their best! And each year Pantone chooses a color of the year based on trends. This year has a new color, and Pantone chose the color, Very Peri, for 2022. This color was chosen because of the carefree confidence and bold curiosity it displays. It is quite the royal color! Check out these B-town divas who donned Pantone 2022, Very Peri, here! 1) Ileana DCruz:

This beautiful diva shocked everyone with her Very Peri, sleek and raunchy beach look. She wore a cute bikini with a strapless bikini top and high waisted bikini bottom. She finished the look with a cape. The silver bracelets went well with the soft hue. 2) Marguerite Shah:

This gorgeous beauty once wore a lovely Very peri dress that featured a one-shoulder look, asymmetric hemline, and gorgeous intricate embellishments. She has worn it with trendy hoop earrings and elegant ankle strap earrings. 3) Alaya F:

This gorgeous rising star once posed for a steamy photoshoot in a gorgeous Very peri lehenga. The light purple was complemented by the delicate detail work with which the outfit was designed. 4) Radhika Madan:

This beautiful celebrity donned a stunning royal satin dress in this beautiful shade. It featured a high collar, long sleeves, and a little extra pizzazz. 5) Anushka Ranjan:

This b-town beauty chose this royal hue for her bridal lehenga. It was a breathtaking look with the light but regal sharing and intricate detail work. Take a look at these awesome Very Peri sets here. What do you think of these stunning looks? Let us know in the comments below! Stick around for more exciting updates on your favorite celebs here on IWMBuzz.com! Also Read: Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan & Ananya Panday Are On To Give Fans 'Sleepless Nights', Check Out The Highlights

