Golden Globes 2022: it’s January 9, but they won’t be on TV

Guess what? The Golden Globes is this weekend!

If this is totally new information to you, then you are far from alone. In the past, the Golden Globes were an advertised stop on the awards circuit, advertised to viewers during the holiday season as a fun, glitzy, limitless night out with the stars. Celebrities like Seth Meyers, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh, and Ricky Gervais were hosted. Last year yes, in 2021 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a very strange show.

In 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will announce the Golden Globe winners on January 9. This marks a return to the traditional niche right after the holidays; last year, thanks to the pandemic, they were at the end of February.

But that’s about the only thing that’s normal about the Globes in 2022. There’s no televising of a scintillating ceremony this year, and not just because it’s really hard to organize. an award ceremony during a pandemic (not to mention one with an open bar). There are more important structural reasons, and the HFPA has not yet been able to outrun them.

First, the HFPA, which normally has around 90 members on average, all supposed to be Los Angeles-based journalists who write about the film industry for non-U.S. Outlets, does not publish its membership list. Various efforts by media organizations, such as Vulture in 2015 and the LA Times in 2021, revealed that while some members of the HFPA are journalists, others are actors, producers and socialites.

the of them articles who composed the LA Times’ survey of the organization’s membership and relationships, released a week before last year’s Globes aired, were bombshells with lasting consequences for the group. Among the revelations:

There were no black members in the group.

Some members have been described by insiders as aggressive and unprofessional: Those who have interacted with the organization describe members falling asleep during screenings, insulting each other at press conferences, and frequently engaging in arguments. personal quarrels.

The story described a system of bribes and internal payments made by the organization to members.

It’s an open secret that HFPA members are showered, dined, and given freebies by studios seeking nominations and votes for their shows and films, but the story described this in much more detail. . Revelation Involved Paramount Network, Netflix Producers Emilie in Paris, who offered 30 HFPA members a trip to Paris with two nights in a hotel at $ 1,400 a night. The show was nominated for two Golden Globes.

The investigation came to one big conclusion: the HFPA was corrupt, obsolete and outdated. Its members have long benefited from the (half-true) perception that the Golden Globes predict the Oscars; in truth, the show is most useful as a dry run for acceptance speeches for Oscar hopefuls. But that time could come to an end.

As so often happens in Hollywood, a powerful person or group is only as strong as their last title. Much of the heckling that followed was aimed at the organization’s lack of diversity among its members. Two days before the ceremony, Times Up announced a protest. Poehler and Fey made a few sharp jokes in their monologue, and in a short segment during the show, HFPA Vice President Helen Hoehne, along with current and former HFPA Presidents, announced that the performance black is vital and that we must have black journalists in our organization.

About a week later, on March 6, HFPA released statement by mea culpa pledging to engage in a series of activities aimed at expanding membership and increasing its diversity, increasing the transparency of their voting operations and methods, and reviewing their ethics violation practices. They announced that these actions would take place within the next 60 days.

Not everyone was convinced, and in mid-March more than 100 advertising agencies circulated a letter denying HFPA access to their clients if reforms did not take place. On the same day, the HFPA pledged to add 13 black members to its membership.

A month later, on April 18, problems erupted again when former eight-term HFPA chairman Philip Berk sent an email that, according to the summary of deadlines of the story of the LA Timessaid Black Lives Matter is a racist hate movement. NBC released a statement on April 20 stating that Berk should be kicked out and that swift action on this front is essential for NBC to move forward with the HFPA and the Golden Globes. Additionally, MRC, owner of Dick Clark Productions (the company that produces the Globes for NBC), released a statement, which said they were deeply disappointed with this latest development and that a significant change and roadmap clear and actionable must be included in the May 6 Plan. Berk was kicked out the same day, but on that day the crisis communications firm and the HFPA diversity consultant also resigned, not a good sign.

On May 3, the HFPA announced its intention to increase the number of its members, while specifically recruiting black members and others from under-represented groups. But it appears that a number of Hollywood insiders and the organization’s TV partners were not happy. On May 7, Netflix announced it would boycott the Golden Globes; a number of prominent celebrities, as well as Amazon Studios, quickly followed. Tom cruise returned their three Golden Globes.

And on May 10, NBC, which pays millions of dollars for the broadcast rights to the Globes, announced that he will not broadcast the ceremony in 2022. Change of this magnitude takes time and work, the network said, and we believe the HFPA needs time to get it right. NBC has suggested that if reforms are put in place enough, the Golden Globes will return to television in 2023.

Things continued to move in the months that followed. In August, the HFPA has voted new statutes, which, among other things, removed the Southern California residency requirement and prohibited members from accepting promotional material and gifts from studios or advertisers. NBC said it was a positive step forward. And in October, the organization announced 21 new members, including six black members.

But the show isn’t coming back, or at least it seems, not this year. Given the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, it is possible that this will be a boon for the organization, which will not have to navigate delicate protocols. I contacted the HFPA on Monday about any plans for rewards this weekend, and a publicist said he would have more to share this week. On Tuesday afternoon, a publicist sent out a press release confirming that the awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but will not have a hearing, and that only certain members and beneficiaries will be allowed to attend. Earlier today, Variety announced the news that no celebrity had agreed to present the prizes.

And Thursday evening, a few days before the ceremony, a spokesperson for the HFPA said deadline that the event would not be broadcast live either; instead, the organization will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media, and issue a press release at the end of the 90-minute ceremony. In short, it will be livetweeted.

But this year, the show itself is a bit irrelevant. If you’ve spent enough time observing the machinations of Hollywood, it’s hard not to be cynical in the face of all of these protests and changes. After all, the general makeup of the HFPA has been known for years, as has their (now hopefully old) propensity to accept lavish gifts, which are technically not a payment for votes but certainly can’t hurt. . Publicists and studios, the very entities that courted members of the HFPA, were surely aware of all of this in advance. And despite public boycott declarations, there were reports that the studios have found ways to contact HFPA members privately anyway.

The number of views of the Golden Globes has also dropped precipitously over the past decade, as have those of virtually every live television award and event (including the Super Bowl). According to the LA Times, NBC’s broadcasting costs for the show have skyrocketed in recent years: in the previous fiscal year, the network paid $ 27.4 million, compared with $ 3.64 million in the previous year. 2016-17 fiscal year. Declining viewership (which translates to lower ad revenue) and rising costs is not a good business decision for NBC, which also has to worry about the Olympics this year. The question is whether the network is considering its options for the future.

And no wonder. The list of nominees is relatively strong this season of big contenders like The power of the dog, Belfast, and West Side Story appear alongside strangers like CODA and Annette, the more nominations there are on television but it’s hard to imagine that most average viewers would feel the need to spend their Sunday night watching a TV show where an organization they vaguely remember struggling with is handing out rewards to people. in real time. Any exciting tracks or provocative speeches will be on YouTube tomorrow, or even moments after they appear. The case for viewers is increasingly difficult to make.

And, in fact, the Critics’ Choice Awards smelled blood in the water, announcing that their own awards show (voted on by roughly 450 members), hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, would air on The CW. on the same day like the Golden Globes. (They have since postponed due to pandemic reasons.)

Many critics and industry groups do not have television broadcasts. (I belong to two of them!) But without the broadcast, the HFPA’s source of income is cut off, putting the organization whose importance has never really been in keeping with its actual influence on industry as journalists in a precarious position.

Right before last year’s event, I suggested that we stop worrying about the Globes. After last year’s event, my colleague Emily VanDerWerff and I argued that the Globes were no longer necessary. But the past year has made me wonder if there will even be Golden Globes in the future, and if that’s just a taste of the changing awards landscape in Hollywood.

Update, January 6, 6 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the Golden Globes will not be broadcast live.