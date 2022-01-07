The Netflix movie has a mysterious ending. The book can help.

Elena Ferrante said in a Guardian Chronicle 2018 that she would never tell a director adapting her work to stick to the story as it is written. I don’t mean: you have to stay inside the cage I built, she wrote. We have been in the men’s cage for too long and now that this cage is collapsing, a woman artist must be absolutely self-sufficient.

It would then appear that Maggie Gyllenhaal, who wrote and directed a new adaptation of the 2006 Ferrantes novel The lost girl for Netflix, had carte blanche to edit as much of the source material as she wanted. Yet despite the solitary writers blessing them out of the cage, Gyllenhaals ‘film remains true to the plot of Ferrantes’ book in many ways, which makes the deviations from the text all the more interesting. We break it down below.

The new framework

The plot of Ferrantes’ novel remains largely the same on the page and on the screen: Leda is a professor of literature, divorced, with two adult daughters. She decides to spend her summer by the sea in a rented apartment and spends much of her time at the beach, where she meets a large and brash family. In particular, a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter, Elena (Athena Martin), catch Leda’s attention, and we learn more about her own background and experiences as she observes and ends up interfering with. their life.

Gyllenhaals’ adaptation stays true to all the main plot points of the book in the present and in the flashbacks, right down to the smallest detail, like when Leda finds a cicada in her bed. But the director makes a major and global change: she de-Italianizes the story. Ferrantes’ novel takes place, as his novels so often do, in the south of Italy in this case, in an undetermined town on the Ionian coast. Leda and the family she observes are both Neapolitan, and the cultural differences between the different regions of Italy are part of the tension; Leda has rejected much of her legacy in favor of a more sophisticated life in Florence, and the family serves as an unwelcome reminder even as she sympathizes with Nina.

In Telling Gyllenhaals, Leda (played by Olivia Colman nowadays and Jessie Buckley in flashbacks) is now an Englishwoman living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who decides to vacation in Greece. Instead of English literature, his specialty is Italian literature. The family disrupting their vacation becomes Greek-American from Queens, New York, with a few associated name changes (Ninas’s sister-in-law, Rosaria, becomes Callisto). Even the locals do not escape anglicization: Gino, the young beach attendant, becomes Will (Paul Mescal), while Giovanni, the old guard of Ledas’ apartment, becomes Lyle (Ed Harris).

Instead of Italian figures in an Italian setting, the story is now about tourists, expats and immigrants in a foreign country. Not only are Leda and Nina no longer Italian, but they no longer share an ethnic background at all, giving their common frustration with motherhood a more universal quality, one that transcends cultures. (It also avoids, it must be said, the actors to adopt Gucci House-esque Italian accents.)

Character changes

In addition to some name and ethnicity changes, a few characters have been changed in Gyllenhaals’ account. The most notable of these is Ninas’ husband, described in the book as a heavy, stocky man, between thirty and forty years old with a shaved head and a substantial stomach divided by a deep scar. This is a very different description of Ninas’ husband in the film, Toni (English actor and model Oliver Jackson-Cohen), much more handsome and tattooed.

Leda is also a little different. Ferrantes’ novel is written in first person from his perspective, but Gyllenhaal forgoes any type of voiceover, instead letting Colmans express his feelings most of the time. However, Leda becomes a bit more talkative in the film, expressing part of her inner monologue from the book to other characters, such as when she talks to Will about the size of her daughter’s breasts. (While we were talking about breasts, Leda says in the book that she had big breasts when she was younger and then after giving birth she doesn’t. In the movie she says otherwise, maybe to explain Colmans size., uh, ample chest.)

Despite the change of origin, Leda retains its name, an allusion to the Greek myth (and to the yeats poem) on the rape of Leda by Zeus. In both stories, she lives in a world where men, whether in Italy or Greece or the United States or England, act with impunity, while women and mothers in particular suffer psychological injuries that are then made physical.

The end

Viewers might be wondering what to think about the end of the films, in which Leda, after being stabbed with a hatpin by Nina, crashes her car, trips to the beach with a bleeding wound, and then answers a phone call from Her daughters. When they tell her that they thought she was dead since she hadn’t answered their calls, she says, I’m alive, actually. She then produces an orange, seemingly out of nowhere, as she talks to them, to peel it all at once like she once did for them. Is she really dead?

This scene takes place differently in the book which takes place in Ledas’s apartment rather than on the beach, for one, and yet it is no less ambiguous:

I sat down cautiously on the sofa. Perhaps the pin had pierced my side like a sword pierced the body of a Sufi ascetic, without hurting. I looked at the hat on the table, the crust of blood on the skin. It was dark. I got up and turned on the light. I started to pack my bags, but moving slowly, as if I was seriously injured. When the suitcases were ready, I dressed, put on my sandals, smoothed my hair. At that moment, the cell phone rang. I saw Martas’s name, I felt great satisfaction, I answered. She and Bianca, in unison, as if they had prepared the sentence and executed it, exaggerating my Neapolitan cadence, shouted cheerfully in my ear: Mom, what are you doing, why haven’t you called? Do you want to at least tell us if you’re alive or dead? Deeply moved, I whispered: I’m dead, but I’m fine.

The wording may be different (I am alive vs. I am dead), but the ambiguity remains. Nina reminds Leda of a younger version of herself, of when she left her daughters, but when Nina stabs Leda, Nina rejects Leda’s choice to cheat on her husband and abandon her child. In both versions, the question that remains is the same: will Leda be able to recover from the wounds inflicted on her by her young self, or were they fatal?