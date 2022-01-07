



Trevor Noah and The Daily Show commemorate the January 6 uprising in their own way. On Thursday, the hit program Comedy Central erected a series of monuments holding former President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Fox News expert Tucker Carlson and other conservative figures responsible for allegedly inciting violence against mobs of pro-Trump extremists who descended on Capitol Hill exactly one year ago. Set in New York Citys Flatiron Plaza, Noahs Heroes of the Freedomsurrection satirically honors eight of the Patriots who attempted to topple their country on January 6, 2021 and failed miserably. Please don’t destroy these monuments, because history, a sign posted outside the false memorial reads. The names engraved on the monuments are completed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Breitbart News co-founder Steve Bannon and Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo .) each of them has their own plaque describing their alleged role in the attack on the Capitol. No hero has played a greater role in the Freedomsurrection than President Trump himself, reads a monument dedicated to Trump, who was impeached last year for instigating the Capitol coup. Although too humble to voluntarily release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we know that he fought relentlessly to install pro-turnover allies within the ministry of Justice, and asked officials to simply say the election was corrupt. and leave the rest to me. The Wednesday episode of The Daily Show also marked the anniversary of the insurgency by airing a Where Are They Now? segment about various people who have faced legal consequences and, in some cases, jail time for storming the Capitol. The Heroes of the Freedomsurrection pop-up exhibit will remain on 23rd Street and Broadway in New York City today only until 11 p.m. EST. While his efforts weren’t enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on Jan.6 will never be forgotten, the Trumps plaque says, unless Republicans take over Congress and disband committees investigating it. -this.

