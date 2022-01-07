What Jeff Goldblum found ‘rewarding’ outside of acting

Jurassic World: Dominion, the latest addition to the jurassic park franchise, is slated to tear up movie screens in June 2022.

Actor Jeff Goldblum has been an integral part of every film in the franchise, which began with the first film in 1993. But by 1990, it was all in the actor’s future.

Goldblum showed up on CBC that year to promote the British romantic comedy The big guy. Host Valerie Pringlet told him about his early days as an actor, his career up to this point, and what he’s found to be truly rewarding.

“Why do you teach theater? Pringle asked. “You’re pretty busy playing. It’s interesting that you bother to do this.

“Fun, rewarding and satisfying”

Actor Jeff Goldblum talks about hosting Valerie Pringle on CBC’s Midday show in 1990. 3:37

“Oh, that’s no problem,” Goldblum said. “It’s like one of the funniest things I do.”

According to a 1997 profile published in the New York Times, Goldblum taught at Playhouse West, a drama school he co-founded and taught twice a week.

“Fun, rewarding and satisfying,” he said. “I mean, play, you’re always there… there’s something about the teaching that automatically bypasses that.

“Once you start teaching… you become clearer about what you’re doing. I think I’m learning from that.”

Earlier in the conversation, Goldblum recalled a previous trip to Toronto to film the 1986s. Fly and said he “would love” to work with Canadian director David Cronenberg again.

“It was very cold when we were here,” Goldblum said. “I had to put on five o’clock makeup in the morning… spend all day in this thing and then come home. It was kinda weird.”

In 2018, the New York Times noted another Canadian connection for Goldblum: he is married to EmilieLivingston, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast who competed for Canada in 2000.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for June 2022.