Meet Alfred, the Dream Hollywood Hotel’s robotic concierge





(NewsNation Now) Meet Alfred, the robot concierge at Dream Hollywood Hotel. Alfred was touted as a way for guests to limit interactions during the pandemic. But room service by robot could also be the answer to the problem of shortage of manpower which plagues the hotel industry. China pursues technological self-sufficiency, fueling global unrest

Alfred performs various tasks, such as welcoming guests and delivering toiletries, but he does not accept tips. Alfred is a dream employee, according to Vaughn Davis, general manager of the hotel, and is a real draw at the hotel. He never calls sick, he never complains and he’s always on time, Davis added. Robots are key members of the staff, as customers these days prefer less contact. So much so that Alfred is scheduled to be joined by a bigger bot friend later this month. So you have the non-contact security part of the guest trip and then the experience of it, ”Davis said of his automated workers. “For us, it’s obvious, that’s why we added another robot. Davis said Alfred supplements his staff “a tremendous amount” which in turn “enables our team to deliver an exceptional customer experience. And the guests are impressed. We called the front desk and they said, “Hey, we’re going to send Alfred. My fiance and I look at each other. Alfred? As soon as we open our door, there is this robot welcoming us with our food. It was amazing, said Edward Delarosa, a hotel guest. Employees of first unionized Starbucks quit because of unsafe working conditions

As CEO of Savioke Service Robots, Steve Cousins ​​heads the company that manages robots leased to more than 100 companies across the country. For him, bots improve, do not replace jobs. Everyone understands we need more automation to deal with the labor shortage, Cousins ​​said. This makes the worker more valuable to the organization, allows him to earn a higher salary because he does not waste his time doing tasks which are frankly unworthy of him. The Savioke company is set to double its deployment of hotel robots across the country this year. Its most recent model is touted as being bigger and better suited to elevators. Macys shortens hours amid staff shortages and virus spike

Beyond hotels, robots are also taking over in all kinds of industries. A bunch of robots are already in action in the understaffed restaurant industry. The US Postal Service has just added sorting robots. Companies like Kroger and Amazon rely on bots in fulfillment centers. And robot cameras have been rolling in television studios for years. With more service robots now capable of handling elevators and navigating multiple floors, expect more machines to soon join the workforce in hospitals, schools, construction sites and beyond. of the. But in hotels, many jobs remain protected from automation. Weren’t even close to the robots capable of changing the sheets, ”Cousins ​​said. “So housekeeping… is still going to involve a lot of people. Watch Alfred in action in the video player at the top of the page.

