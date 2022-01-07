Country Music “Storyteller” Tom T. Hall Dies by Suicide, Medical Examiner Says | News





National Hall of Fame MemberTom T. Halls passes away in August 2021at 85, he committed suicide, officials from his hometown of Williamson, Tennessee told reporters. The cause of death was first reported on Wednesday by the websiteSave country music, which followed several comments posted on a year-end In Memoriam article and confirmed the cause of death with the Williamson County medical examiner. Rolling Stone also confirmed the coroner’s determination to commit suicide with county officials. The report obtained by Saving Country Music showed Hall apparently inflicted a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of 8/20/2021. A call to 911 was made at 11:15 a.m. on 08/20/2014. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Williamson Emergency Medical Services (WMC EMS) have answered the call. Paramedics confirmed the death at approximately 1,133 hours, due to obvious injuries. Halls’ son Dean Hall, also a musician, announced his father’s death without giving a cause of death. He subsequently deleted his social media accounts, the website reported, and did not respond to requests for comment. Having been one of the biggest country stars of the 1970s, and certainly one of the most revered for his art among country connoisseurs to this day, Hall had long since retired from the stage and the scene. registration. Only performing sporadically after the mid-1990s, he delivered his last performance in 2011, claiming he preferred to enjoy life on the farm with his wife, Dixie Hall, and believed the new generations should have their day. . He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008. In 2019, Hall was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Other honors ranged from becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1971 to receiving a BMI tribute with its Icon Award at the org’s annual awards dinner in Nashville in 2017. Hall, nicknamed The Storyteller for his straightforward but incisive lyrics, has composed hundreds of songs. As a songwriter he was known for his hits to others, like Harper Valley PTA, recorded by Jeannie C. Riley in 1968, as well as his own unusually literary No.1 country singles from the 1970s like The Year Clayton Delaney Died and (Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine. He was also famous for the prosaic track I Like Beer, a top 10 hit in 1975. Among his best-known songs was I Love, which spent two weeks at the top of the country charts in 1974 and reached the top 40. Among some modern fans, he might be better recognized for the famous Thats How I Got to Memphis, which has become an American standard. Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers called Hall the greatest songwriter-storyteller of all time upon hearing of his death. A writer-writer. There are at least a dozen categories of songs that he wrote arguably the best example of all time. Dixie Hall, who gained her own fame as a songwriter and collaborator, died in 2015. Dean Hall, her son from a previous marriage, is Halls’ only child.

