Angela Bassett not motivated by money | Entertainment

Angela Bassett was never “motivated by money or fame”.
The 63-year-old actress became one of television’s highest-paid actresses last year when she negotiated a raise to $ 450,000 per episode of “9-1-1” and although she did always sought to be paid fairly and to know his “worth”. , Angela’s biggest motivation has been the “joy” of just doing what she loves.
She said: “Everyone wants to keep the lights on, but I’ve never been motivated just by money or fame. For me, it’s always and only for the joy of chasing my dreams. is what makes me feel alive.
“Now it’s good to get paid. It’s something I’ve been telling myself since the start of my career. I mean, I would literally say, ‘I want to work in roles that can change me and change my life. conversation “I want to work consistently. And I want to be paid fairly. “
“It’s about knowing your worth and sticking to it. Being in positions and places where your worth is appreciated is a good thing. I’m glad it can influence others.
“There’s a little bit of me that comes from a generation where we don’t openly talk about things like that. But I understand what generation we are today.”
The “Black Panther” actress is truly “proud” of her friends’ accomplishments in the industry and loves seeing familiar faces at auditions.
She told America’s InStyle magazine, “I love supporting my sisters and I encourage them. I applaud their successes. I applaud the brand they make and all the efforts they make. We are a reflection of each other. others.
“I’ve always been that actor who gets excited to see other actors at auditions. Because a lot of times you might end up as the only black woman, or one of the few.
“It’s wonderful with ‘9-1-1’ that I can work with Aisha [Hinds] because I was a huge fan of her watching ‘Underground’. And then for them to bring in Marsha Warfield to play her mother, whom I grew up watching in ‘Night Court’. Regina [King] is my sister, and I’m so proud of everything she does.
“I’m so proud of Halle [Berry] for making her directorial debut [with the Netflix movie ‘Bruised’]. Whatever a woman does, I support her and applaud her. Because we don’t feel 100% every day. We have to be able to look and find inspiration. “
