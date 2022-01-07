Anushka Sharma marks her return to Bollywood with “Chakda Xpress”; first look now





Anushka sharma is set to mark his return to Bollywood after a period of 3 years with his next project ‘Chakda Xpress’. Yes she is ready to mark it OTT debut with the upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’ which was announced recently. Anushka confirmed the news by sharing the teaser for the announcement on her social media accounts. The film will be released on Netflix which also features Anushka Sharma as a player for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Image source: YouTube Image source: YouTube For the uninitiated, Chakda Xpress is a biopic of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. In the biopic “Chakda Xpress”, Anushka Sharma will play Jhulan Goswami. the teaser also testifies to Anushka Sharma’s first look as Jhulan. The teaser features the Indian women’s cricket team preparing for their match, but the stadium is empty as no one is interested in watching the women’s cricket match. “Jab Jersey Khud k naam ka Nahi; the fan kis naam ko follows karega” Anushka said in the brief preview. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and funded by Karnesh Sharma. READ ALSO: Diljit Dosanjh treats his fans with a special announcement of his upcoming new EP Drive Thru Anushka said earlier that “This is a really special film because it is essentially a story of huge sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be a revelation in the world of cricket. Both when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the world stage, it was very difficult for women to think about playing the sport. This film is a dramatic account of several moments that have taken place. shaped her life and also women’s cricket. Image source: YouTube Image source: YouTube Getting to know Jhulan Goswami Jhulan Goswami is a player of the Indian Women’s Cricketer Team and a former captain of the Indian National Team. Jhulan Goswami’s biopic has been in the works for a few years, but the actress’ name hasn’t been consistent so far. Anushka Sharma is rumored to have quit ‘Chakda Xpress’ some time ago. Tripti Dimari of ‘Bulbul’ fame stepped in to take his place. Anushka Sharma has finally confirmed the 2022 major movie, putting an end to all speculation.

