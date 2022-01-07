“Money Heist” actress Esther Acebo has a painting of Lord Ganesha at home; Internet users are going crazy





Actress Esther Acebo, better known as Stockholm for her role in Money Heist, is gaining popularity on social media. All because one of his videos featured artwork by Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of knowledge, luck and fortune. It is generally a pleasure for Indians to find that the West has absorbed part of their culture. And when an actor on one of the world’s most popular TV shows expresses his interest in Indian mythology, Desis can’t help but be impressed. Many social media users posted copies of a video on Wednesday in which Esther discussed her spiritual side. When netizens discovered Lord Ganesha’s photo at Acebo’s residence, social media platforms, especially Twitter, went wild. Proud moment for India âï¸ spanish actress @EstherAcebo internationally renowned for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the game @netflix series #MoneyHeist. which proudly displays Vedic images of the lord #Ganesh at home in one of her videos pic.twitter.com/i3HAq92iri – ððððððððððð ððððð (@ the_wings_2002) January 5, 2022 According to the post, the photo was taken during Esther Acebo’s live Instagram session, while videos from her account were inaccessible. Money Heist devotees in India are delighted to see their deity in the Spanish actor’s mansion. Previously, “Inspector Raquel Murillo” of “Money Heist” took the internet by storm with his rendition of the 90s classic “Chunari Chunari” by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The song comes from the movie ‘Biwi No 1′ and was one of the actors’ biggest hits. Not only the fans, but also actress Sushmita Sen, who appears in the song alongside Salman Khan, were surprised. Take a look at his tweet below: Yeah beats !!! µðâ¤ï¸ðð ” #ChunariChunari https://t.co/IBaxbH3veU – sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 14, 2020 “Money Heist” is a worldwide phenomenon and one of Netflix’s highest-grossing series. Last year, the Hindi adaptation of “Money Heist,” titled “Three Monkeys,” was unveiled. Arjun Rampal was chosen for the role of the professor, which was originally played by Alvaro Morte. The remake will be directed by the Abbas-Mustan duo. Meanwhile, “Money Heist” Season 5 Volume 2 was released on the Netflix streaming site last month, and fans around the world are enjoying it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-money-heist-actor-esther-acebo-has-a-lord-ganesha-painting-at-home-netizens-go-berserk/408509

