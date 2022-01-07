Entertainment
Free-walking adventures scheduled around Tug Hill until March | Arts and entertainment
LOWVILLE With snow on the ground, the new year on, a pandemic still on the rise in the world, and normal life for many like a dream of long ago, long walks in beautiful places can be just what that a person or a family needs.
Organizations like the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust and the Great Lot Sportsmans Club have a few options planned for the spring.
The Owl Prowl Land Trusts is a guided night walk through the Joseph A. Black Wildlife Sanctuary in search of wide-eyed birds. The shrine is located on Middle Road in the town of Rutland, near the intersection with County Road 89.
Participants are requested to bring a flashlight or headlamp and dress for the weather in sturdy, warm boots or shoes. The organization has a few snowshoes, but stocks are limited.
Required reservations for walking and snowshoeing can be made online at wdt.me/OwlProwl or by calling 315-779-8240.
Participants will meet at the door of the sanctuary at the start of the walk. Owl Prowls will take place on:
January 15 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
February 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
February 26 from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.
March 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tug Hill Tomorrow is also sponsoring three hikes focused on detecting the invasive hemlock-killing insect, the hemlock woolly aphid.
Hikers will learn to spot the HWA and help with the monitoring effort by reporting their sightings using smartphones and a community science tool through a free mobile app called iMapInvasives.
A video tutorial and links to download the app and create a user account are available on the event listings on the organizations webpage, where hikers can also register for the events.
Each hemlock conservation hike will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon:
January 20 at Forest Park in Camden
February 15 at Salmon River Falls in Altmar
March 10 in Trenton Greenbelt in Holland Patent
Snow dates for each hike are listed on the Tug Hill Tomorrow website.
In the southern Tug Hill area of Lewis County, free guided snowshoe expeditions are again offered by the Great Lot Sportsmans Club, 4277 Osceola Road in West Leyden.
Snowshoers will meet at 10 a.m. at the club and can either continue with the guide or use the maps provided to plot their own adventure.
Great Lot will offer a free lunch after the tour is over.
The expeditions will take place on January 15th; February 12 and 26; and March 12 and 26.
Reservations required can be made by calling 315-378-7592.
