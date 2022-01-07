Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, who kept the memory of old Hollywood alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also just at the right time.

The 82-year-old film critic, historian, lawyer and director, who died Thursday, first blinked in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford a realized “Stagecoach”. He would surely like to have worked during the 50 years of the “golden age” which he identified as 1912-1962. And while he’s most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and’ 70s, his filmography is anything but modern.

Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in black and white decades after the format went out of fashion – the first a poignant elegy to a city. from Texas in tumbleweed, as seen through the eyes of its restless teenage population, the other a Depression-era road movie about a handsome con artist (Ryan O’Neal) and his precocious traveling companion (Tatum O ‘ Neal). And much of his remaining filmography could be characterized as an almost single-handed effort to prevent the complete demise of the classic snowball comedy genre: daffy mega-hit “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972), the very funny “They All Laughed” (1980) and the oddly boring end of career “She’s Funny That Way” (2014).

While New Hollywood contemporaries like Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and Michael Cimino eagerly awaited, advancing the medium through their work, Bogdanovich carried the Old Hollywood torch, struggling to keep his legacy alive.

A self-proclaimed dandy of cinema (the man wore a dishcloth, but not a jodhpurs or a beret, like a gentleman director of the silent era, and called films ‘pictures’ until the end), Bogdanovich began his career by programming major retrospectives at the Museum of Modern Art, cultivating the titans he most admired – among them John Ford and Orson Welles – as friends. He wrote books on the two men and also published a gigantic collection of interviews (“conversations”, he called them) with personalities like George Cukor, Howard Hawks and Raoul Walsh titled “Who the Devil Made It”.

Bogdanovich has held an unusual place in the history of cinema, in that it culminated early, artistically – after well-deserved praise for “The Last Picture Show” he never again made a film as good as that one – but remained a bigger than-figure of life for another half a century, effectively fitting into the history of cinema as one of its stewards. Bogdanovich has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on classical cinema, and a whole generation may recognize him not so much as a director but as a “mouthpiece” in documentaries and DVD supplements (others know him. probably better like Lorraine Bracco’s analyst in “The Sopranos” “).

As the Old West reporter tells James Stewart in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Vallance”, “When the legend comes true, print the legend.” It always amused me to see this quote wrongly attributed to the film’s director, John Ford, because it only half proves his point. In any case, Bogdanovich understood this philosophy all too well and was exceptionally good at spinning both his own reputation and that of the Hollywood figures he most admired. (The biggest loser in that equation was his first wife, Polly Platt, whose tragic and largely under-realized career film critic Karina Longworth brilliantly lights up a full season of her “You Must Remember It” podcast.)

It must be said: there is nothing wrong with a filmmaker struggling to overcome a feat early in his career. The same was certainly true of Bogdanovich’s idol and friend Orson Welles, and in any case Bogdanovich’s work is not without other notable achievements: the mother-son drama “Mask” ( 1985) and the tight and disconcertingly effective thriller “Targets” (the first album he made in 1968 for micro-budget producer Roger Corman).

Orson Welles and Peter Bogdanovich shown in a scene from Netflix’s “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”.

Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Colle

Still, it always struck me as a shame that Bogdanovich didn’t have another “Last Picture Show” in him (even though he tried to serve just that with the misguided “Texasville” sequel). Set in 1951 and shot two decades later, the film was as timeless on release as it looks today: a marriage of nostalgia without sentimentality – old cars, faded movie posters and the city of Texas frozen in time – and a new take on onscreen sexuality treatment.

As Bogdanovich describes it, Dusty and Lonely Archer (renamed “Anarene” in the film) has little else to offer its teenage residents, who don’t even pay much attention to the local cinema, sneaking around. at the back of the theater to do. In one of the film’s many unforgettable scenes, Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) keeps an eye on the big screen – where Elizabeth Taylor is smoldering in the dark – while kissing his girlfriend.

Apart from its title, taken directly from Larry McMurtry’s novel, “The Last Picture Show” is not so much about cinema as the declining life of its characters: high school students are visibly suffocating in such an abandoned city (the black and white cinematography the makes it even more sorry), cynical adults who fight boredom (like Ellen Burstyn, who tells her daughter, “I thought if you slept with Duane a few times, you would see that there was nothing magical about it. About him “) and elders like Sam the Lion (Oscar-winning Ben Johnson for the role), whose shattered dreams give the film a haunted quality.

There is a frank, unfussy naturalism in the “picture” that feels like a play with the work of other directors from this period – filmmakers like Hal Ashby, Bob Rafelson and Robert Altman. This sensitivity may well have been a perfect combination of Bogdanovich’s keen and precocious desire to do something i-capital “Important” and the contributions of his collaborators: McMurtry, Platt and an exceptional ensemble, including the luminous Cybill Shepherd, for whom he left his wife.

With this separation, Bogdanovich’s love life became a big part of his mystique, and although his adaptation with Shepherd of “Daisy Miller” (1974) was not well received, the city couldn’t help but feel it. ‘envy. Here’s a movie geek who turned his hobby into a respected career, ran off with the cover girl and, when it didn’t work out, showed up with Playboy model Dorothy Stratten on his arm. This romance ended in tragedy – his murder was immortalized on the film as “Star 80” and on the page of Bogdanovich’s book “The Killing of the Unicorn”.

Hollywood could be cruel to Bogdanovich (even Welles once turned on him, mocking his friend’s costs during an episode of “The Tonight Show” hosted by Burt Reynolds, which he directed in the Bad Tribute in the era of silence “Nickelodeon”). But Bogdanovich showed Hollywood nothing but love, continuing to make films and keep the stories of a dying generation of great directors alive, until his last feature film, “The Great Buster,” on the genius of silence Buster Keaton.

Sure, he was a consummate brown-nosed and at times insufferable dropper, but he was also a master storyteller, a man with a knack for imitation who could channel the distinctive accents of Ford and Welles, etc. citing them. What Reynolds and Welles agreed on in this episode – essentially, that Bogdanovich liked the sound of his own voice and might be hard to stop once he started – is actually his greatest charm. You see, I love the sound of Bogdanovich’s voice too, and I’ve done my best to listen to the commentary on pretty much all of his films over the years, as well as his rambling, sometimes selfish, but always entertaining words. track for the special edition of “Citizen Kane”. (For the record, the only other director I think of that way is William Friedkin.)

In this city no one could tell stories like Peter Bogdanovich. And if you limit yourself to his films, you are missing out on the best.