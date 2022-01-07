Why Elmo freaked out about cookies and a rock on Sesame Street





Elmo has become the source of discussion on the internet after a recently resurfaced clip from Sesame Street shows Elmo going wild in a raging rant. Elmo yes, the adorable Sesame Street puppet goes completely bonkers over a feud with a literal rocker named Rocco. In a now viral clip, Elmo asks his human friend Gabi for a cookie. But she doesn’t have any more. So Elmo assumes he can take a cookie from Rocco, a character’s dead rock. But Zoe, another muppet, tells Elmo he can’t have the cookie because Rocco wants to eat it. Roccos a rock, Zoe! Rocco will not make the difference! Elmo shouts. Elmo then goes completely nuts on Zoe. How? ‘Or’ What? How is Rocco going to eat this cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth! Roccos just a rock! Roccos not alive! The pretty funny clip was released on May 3, 2004, according to NBC News. It has over 7.2 million views. The Elmo-Rocco feud began in 1999 when rock rock first appeared in the series. Since then, Elmo has often become angry with the rock. Through NBC News, the cookie argument ends when Gabi tells Zoe to let Elmo have the cookie because Elmo has been kind to Rocco all day. So, Zoe gives the cookie to Elmo. Elmo also seemed to be putting a bit of hysteria in his own tweet.

Don’t worry everyone! Elmo and Zoe have practiced sharing and are still best friends forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Hahaha! Elmo tweeted. Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco. This feud, however, is getting out of hand on the Internet. In reality, Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently weighed in on the feud, warning Elmo that hell is coming to Sesame Street and eating all the cookies, according to ComicBook.com. All in all, just a crazy week for Elmo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/6/22870739/elmo-freak-out-cookie-rock-rocco-episode The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos