This Original ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Actor Is Pregnant





Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Moniece Slaughter is waiting! The OG Hollywood love and hip-hop cast member revealed the news in a Instagram Live recently, while also sharing that she has a new show set to release in March. She is expecting a girl and “hangs on” as she deals with health issues while carrying her (she was unable to take her depression and high blood pressure medication). She faces a lot of things, including a contentious relationship with the child’s father. “I am dehydrated, malnourished,” she said. “I have endometriosis. I have four complex ovarian cysts, one of which has ruptured. I have high blood pressure. My daughter is shorter than she should be. She said she chose not to talk about the father of her child, who she was having issues with, but received support from her future 12-year-old son, Kamron, and his father, Dreux “Fizz” Frdric, B2K and Hollywood love and hip-hop notoriety. “Kam is excited and Dreux has been extremely supportive,” she said. “I am overwhelmed but blessed at the same time. Despite this chaotic period, she is delighted to welcome her daughter, whom she will name Dior. “I’m a hell of a good mother to Kamron and I’ll be a hell of a good mother to Dior,” she said. “I have decided that I am going to like it. I will support her. I’m going to be the mother to her that I never had. “Dior and I will be fine,” she added. I can’t believe I have a girl, a mini me. This has been my greatest fear and my greatest blessing. As mentioned, this will be the second child of Slaughter, who is known for her years in the VH1 series (which she walked away from in Season 6) and her past relationship withFrédéric. Despite these difficult times she faces, as she said, a child is definitely a blessing. Congratulations to her!

