Late Late Show cancels recordings after James Corden tests positive





James Corden has joined the ranks of late-night television hosts who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, revealing his diagnosis on Thursday as recordings of his CBS show, The Late Late Show, were on hiatus for the next few days. Corden said in a social media post on Thursday, I have just been tested positive for covid 19. I am completely vaccinated, boosted and because of that I have the chance to say that I feel perfectly well. The show will no longer be broadcast in the coming days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x. A schedule released by CBS on Thursday indicated that The Late Late Show, which is taped in Los Angeles, would air reruns from Thursday night through January 17. Cordens’ announcement came two days after NBCs Late Night host Seth Meyers said he tested positive and interrupted recordings of his show. Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show on NBC, said he tested positive for coronavirus during a vacation break but has since returned to the show this week.

Ian Karmel, a lead writer for The Late Late Show, joked about Corden in a Twitter post on ThursdayTold him it was bogus to do this after Fallon and Seth both did it, but whatever, Karmel wrote. Saturday Night Live, which like The Tonight Show and Late Night is produced at NBC headquarters in New York City, aired its year-end 2021 episode without a studio audience, musical guest, or many of its cast members at the amid concerns about Covid. NBC announced Thursday that SNL will resume live episodes on January 15. Stephane Colbert told his audience earlier this week that he intended to continue hosting CBS’s flagship Late Show from the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City for as long as possible. It’s a privilege to do this show, Colbert told the show, and if I get it I promise you I won’t do my show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/06/arts/television/late-late-show-james-corden-coronavirus.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos