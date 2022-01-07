Entertainment
A cappella music, yeti hockey with FDNY, ice bikes, snowshoe rides and Christmas tree bonfire: Tricias Weekend Picks 1/7/22
Yale Whiffen Poufs
Come listen to America’s oldest a cappella group at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Yale Whiffenpoofs return to the stage Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
In 1909, a few members of the Yale Glee Club were having fun at Morys Temple Bar and began to harmonize and improvise to popular tunes of the time. The fun took hold and they decided to form a band, and this band was named after a mythical dragon fish called Whiffenpoof.
Year after year, Yale’s ever-growing group of 14 talented seniors have carried on the tradition of mastering harmonies and dazzling audiences around the world. Baritones, basses, and tenors perform live on stage, but you might have seen bands on TV shows like NBC The Sing Off and Saturday Night Live, CBS 60 Minutes, and Fox Networks Glee.
The Whiffenpoofs, or Whiffs for short, will sing classic Yale tunes, jazz classics like When the Saints Go Marching In, and charts spanning decades.
Tickets cost $ 38 for reserved seats and student tickets cost $ 25. This show is also eligible for the Pay Your Age Community Arts Access Program. This winter, the VPAC invites 1930-year-olds to pay their age on selected shows. Buy in person at the VPAC box office with valid ID.
To learn more about this show, tickets and COVID-19 policies, visit vilarpac.org.
Yeti Hockey welcomes FDNY
It’s another great weekend for hockey at the Dobson Ice Arena with the Vail Yeti hockey team once again welcoming the New York FDNY Fire Department amateur hockey team. Games will be Friday and Saturday night with the puck falling at 7:50 p.m. each night.
Vail Yeti Hockey has been around since 2013 and consists of former NCAA Division I college, semi-pro and pro hockey players who have moved up from this level of competition. Over the course of its short history, Yeti has developed a considerable number of local and city fans who simply want to experience the excitement of a hockey game.
This will be the sixth game against FDNY. I think we’ve all learned that these guys fight extremely hard on the ice and play the entire 60 minutes, said Brent Sands, a Vail Yeti Hockey veteran who played NCAA Division I hockey in Ferris State.
Stay in town after skiing and riding Vail Mountain and enjoy après ski and live music and grab a bite to eat at a Lionshead restaurant or come early and park in the Lionshead parking structure which is free after 3 p.m. Dobson’s Ice Rink is a short walk from the east end of the Lionshead car park and is also at the town’s free bus stop.
General admission tickets are $ 10 and children 5 and under are free. Concessions are available on the site, and you can also show your Yeti pride by purchasing Yeti merchandise.
The Yeti’s hockey schedule runs into the spring with teams from Colorado, St. Louis, Chicago and Jackson Hole. For more information, visit vailyetihockey.com.
Ice Biking at Beaver Creek Ice Rink
Beaver Creek has introduced a fun new way to enjoy the ice rink: Ice Bikes! Imagine a beach bike with a blade instead of a front wheel and a studded snow tire on the back. The whole bike is on a frame which is also on blades so that it can slide, so it is not possible to overturn the bike. You are still pedaling to propel yourself over the ice and to brake, you just need to reverse your foot on the pedal, like on a single-speed bicycle. No need for skates, just dress for the winter and try this new attraction. Those who wish to ice bike without being accompanied by an adult must be 8 years of age or older.
Ice Bikes, which debuted last year, are available daily in 30-minute increments from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. during the day and from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. under the lights of the ice rink at night. These time slots are reserved for ice cyclists before and after the ice rink opens to skaters. Once you’ve booked an hour, you can check your registered bikes at Beaver Creek Ice Skate Rental, located next to Base Mountain Sports in the village of Beaver Creek. You will also find skate rentals there. The cost is $ 25 per rental.
The Beaver Creek Ice Rink offers endless family fun. Those in your party who don’t ride a bike can sit on the plush sofas and warm up by the fireplaces and even have a drink while watching the ice biking action. Beaver Creek now has a Common Consumption Zone that allows adults 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages at local restaurants and retailers. For more information on ice biking, visit beavercreek.com and click on Winter Activities.
Free snowshoe hikes in the mountains
Take a break from skis and snowboards and slow down on snowshoes a bit.
Walking Mountains is once again offering its free snowshoe outings this winter. Choose from guided walks departing from the Walking Mountains campus in Avon or the Nature Center at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (# 19) from the village of Lionshead.
The snow provides clues as to what the wildlife has been up to. The tracks can be seen for days on end, allowing your guide to point out certain critters and their behaviors based on their footprints (or paw or hoof prints) in the snow. What birds stay here instead of migrating south for the winter? What does a fox eat? Where do moose live? What kind of tree is it? All these questions and many others can be answered during the visits.
The tours themselves are free and snowshoes are provided, but keep in mind that if you are visiting outside of the Nature Center on Vail Mountain, you will need a valid ski pass or pass. ” a Vail Scenic Ride ticket to get on the gondola. Up there. Go to walkingmountains.org to ignite and find out more.
Nature walks
- Monday Saturday
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walking Mountains Campus, Avon
- All ages
Vail Mountain Guided Snowshoe Tours
- wednesday saturday
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (a 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. tour will be added once the Eagle Bahn Gondola’s hours of operation are extended when Adventure Ridge opens later in January)
- Eagles Nest Nature Center
- From 10 years old
Christmas tree bonfire
Come gather around the fire for a post-holiday hometown tradition, the Christmas Tree Fire in Minturn this Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you are ready to part with your tree, the Town of Minturn asks you to remove all bells, whistles and balls from the branches and have the tree at the end of your driveway for curbside pickup by Minturn Public Works. If you don’t have your tree ready to go on Friday noon, you can transport your undecorated tree directly to the bonfire site, which is located at the Little Beach Amphitheater.
The bonfire will take place on Friday January 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include a roasting of hot chocolate and smores. There will be two fires, one that contains all the Christmas trees which is more of a big bonfire, then a smaller fire to roast the smores.
Come early and shop in this quaint little railroad town that was established in the late 1800s. Find treasures in Holy Toledo, a consignment shop, check out rugs, unique interior design and fashion accessories at The Scarab and find deals during the big sale at The Uptown Store.
Stay late and dine at some of Minturn’s fun and relaxed restaurants. Enjoy the charming little town where these restaurants are roughly within walking distance of each other:
- BC Backcountry Wings at Cowboy Bar
- Kirby Cosmos BBQ Bar
- Pizza Magustos & Burger Pub
- Country Club Minturn
- Minturn Lounge
- Rocky Mountain Tacos
- Thai food
- The Mexican Grill (where the Turntable restaurant was located)
For more information on Minturn and its winter entertainment, visit minturn.org.
