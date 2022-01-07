This Is Us actor says he would be ready for film trilogy after series finale





The Pearsons’ story on NBC is coming to an end … but is it for good? While the sixth and final season of It’s us premiered this week, there have already been questions about expanding the series in one way or continuing some of the characters’ stories in a derivative series somewhere on the road. But what about a movie? One of the Big Three seemed to totally agree with the idea of ​​taking the characters to the big screen. Justin Hartley plays Kevin on It’s us, who is one of Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s triplets. Kate (played by Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), whose biological father left him at a fire station the night Kevin and Kate were born, complete the Big Three, and Hartley had an interesting idea. talking to Access Hollywood on the possibility of continuing the franchise. A This Is Us movie? I mean yes, of course. I know six other actors who would probably make the movie. Yeah, I think we could probably do it. I’m up for a This Is Us movie, of course. I love these cats. I would do a trilogy, really. I would make a movie every year with these guys. A film trilogy is an interesting idea, because theoretically every movie could focus on a member of the Big Three and deepen the nuances of their life. As a viewer, however, I really hope creator Dan Fogelman hits most of the highlights that we have to see when he wraps up the series. But even after six seasons, Fogelman continued to find ways to surprise fans and take our beloved Pearsons on never-before-imagined roads, like the reveal Kate will marry her colleague Phillip. One option that has been discussed, albeit in a very unofficial fashion, is a spinoff series that would follow one or more characters other than the Big Three. Randall’s daughters – Tess, Annie and Deja – for example would be amazing to explore in their own series, or Toby and Kate’s son, Jack, who is blind and appears in a It’s us flash-forward to be a famous musician. Or, Justin Hartley had another idea, which he tweeted during the Season 6 premiere. #ThisIsUs may be in its final season, but what about the #TheManny spin-off? … cc: @dan_fogelmanJanuary 5, 2022 See more Sterling K. Brown, for his part, said that while he is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead after Randall Pearson, any spinoff projects involving It’s us creator Dan Fogelman deserves his consideration. For now, any wish to extend the Pearsons’ journey may just be fan grief that manifests in chimerical dreams, but the world of the show really does seem big enough that there are possibilities. for something in the future. My fingers crossed and waiting to see what happens, but for now fans can just enjoy Season 6. It’s us Airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are coming in the near future.

