Review: Horses is a modern new LA institution

As the blocks follow Sunset Boulevard, the stretch between North Stanley Avenue and North Curson Avenue at the west end of Hollywood becomes conspicuously silent after dark. The doors of a FedEx Office store and a luxury car rental service have been locked; through stained windows, empty retail spaces reveal a phased construction. Your gaze will fall on the most striking thing: a restaurant facade freshly painted in the electric blue shade of the artist Yves Klein.

It’s Horses, a strange if not downright terrible name for a restaurant until the context clicks. Then it becomes synonymous with the city’s most exhilarating new dining experience over the past year.

Pull to open the door. It’s a portal to a maze of teeming rooms where the concept of time seems blurry: scruffy hardwood floors, paneling, a long bar polished to a worn sheen, canary-yellow banquettes and apple-red studded chairs. The art of figures floating in the ether tears the mind away from reality. Past the proof of vaccination checkpoint that was once just a welcome booth, the famous, the almost famous, those who look like someone famous and the rest of us mingle around excellent Vespers and revisited Caesar salads. The vibe crosses eras and social circles of a public house with private club clientele, the Tam OShanter booked by the Soho House crowd in a blurry landscape unlike any other in LA.

For more than 70 years, the building has housed Ye Coach & Horses, which opened as a pub in 1937 in the heart of Hollywood’s golden age. Actors like Richard Burton and Richard Harris frequented the place in its early years; it later established itself as a beloved dive bar for generations of locals.

Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian, Lee Pallerino, Brittany Ha, Terence Leavey and Hannah Grubba at Horses in Hollywood. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

After Coach & Horses’ last owner, Jane Grant, lost the lease in 2010, he was resurrected as Pikey, a pub that was decidedly a pub, a stopover for fish and chips and Pabst Blue Ribbon. for a while in restaurant culture when any sort of laid back establishment that put effort into their food and drink menus ended up being labeled a gastropub. Le Pikey closed in April 2020, victim of the first wave of this relentless pandemic.

The new tenants break with the lineage. No one could saddle Horses, which opened in September, with a strict pub or large gastropub billing. The restaurant is its own exquisite creature.

Married chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian lead a team that includes co-executive chefs Brittany Ha and Lee Pallerino, pastry chef Hannah Grubba and Terence Leavey, the restaurant’s general manager and beverage manager whose CV includes Spago and Vespertine. Johnson and Aghajanian both have long international biographies at the local level, Johnson was the opening chef of Freedmans in Silver Lake in 2017 which involved forays into Modernist cuisine. Here, they mostly leave the modernism to visual artist Kacper Abolik, whose softly surreal paintings of Pegasus and other appropriate subjects light up the dark, cloistered back room (the quieter of restaurants, I prefer).

If the menu, an ever-evolving collaboration between the four main chefs, requires classification, call it Continental-Californien, a friendly amalgamation of Spanish, Italian and French notions with the expected seasonality of the terroir. So many things follow one another to delight: the cuisine, the cocktails that are refined but not too precious (the fig leaf infused gin for the Vesper, for example, is blessed with blessed subtlety), the servers bursting with personality and the lived, almost sensitive nature of the adjustment.

When I think about what I want to eat at Horses, my brain first turns to the Basque sausage. A variation of the morcilla (blood sausage), the recipe incorporates the braised and minced meat of a pig’s head with tons of caramelized onions and a discreet touch of the peppery French spice blend and four-piece clove. The blood sausage rests on a square of brioche, its amorphous shape covered with a delicately fried egg yolk dripping down. Pastry cream but dense with mystery, loaded with spices and sweetness and a revealing hint of iron, the dish is a cloud of texture and flavor.

The Angelenos seem to have kissed the sausage. Here it turned out to be a menu anchor along with a handful of other standout items: Cornish game fish, its crispy paper-like skin and nicely charred, on a panzanella salad strung with sweet dandelion leaves; butcher’s steak (aka steak hanger) grilled on vine cuttings with a silky celeriac dauphinoise on the side; and a very little smashburger cheeseburger that combines chuck, rib and round top cuts and costs $ 27. Fans of burgers who are not put off by the price should savor their merits.

The endive Caesar at Horses. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Then there is the Caesar rejigger. The team replaces the romaine with endives, eschews the croutons for the even crispy crumb of the scattered breadcrumbs and, although the Parmesan is an integral part of the punchy vinaigrette, sprinkles the hazelnut mimolette salad before it makes it to the table. . Would César Cardini recognize his 1920s Tijuana masterpiece in this deviation? Probably not, but after nearly a century of myriads of pale imitations, the thought behind this unorthodoxy seems inspired.

A darling of local restaurant kitchens, Caesar is also one of the dishes through which Johnson and Aghajanian deliberately pay homage to Los Angeles food culture. A snack of lavash of crackers sprinkled with smoked salmon and optional caviar is reminiscent of the pizza defining Wolfgang Pucks. Less obvious but even smarter: sobrassada, a spreadable Spanish sausage similar to Italian nduja, fills a small, pancake-like brioche panino cut into four sections. It’s a game about pigs from another era in a cover served at entertainment industry hangouts like Sunset Tower and Craigs.

That’s the devious genius of Horses: his players have studied their audience. Without appearing whimsical or too calculated, the restaurant insinuates itself as organically as possible into the landscape. You immediately feel very Los Angeles while asserting your own creativity; it is a combination, when it is successful, this city values. No wonder major bookings are booked weeks later. Even if you’ve been to restaurants regularly over the past year or so, the density and tension of this particular crowd can make your brain spin.

Basque sausage with fried egg and brioche. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Is everything on the plate perfect? Not enough. Large pieces of overcooked fish marred a cioppino with saffron rust; the dish appears to have already been taken off the menu. Fried sweetbread nuggets taste more like batter than anything else. The pasta is hit hard by the restless imagination of chefs; they may turn a little too quickly to one day settle in the excellence practiced. I vote for the gnocchi with fondue of taleggio and a thick dusting of nutmeg to stick.

A failure here and there is not about to spoil the meal. Order a slice of Grubbas sheep’s milk cheesecake (it is, after all, a city of cheesecakes forever) with grappa roasted pear or whatever fruit she likes; sip the last half-glass of a bottle of Zorah Karas, a cherry-bursting Armenian red that Leavey will turn over to make sure you enjoy it.

It’s a fitting place to mention that this review is being published during a week as the Omicron variant is spreading throughout Los Angeles County, and the calculation of its impact on restaurants and the safety of their workers remains loaded. Please be aware there.

Our future is still too confused to make reliable predictions. But as a model of what a modern Hollywood institution can look, taste and feel, Horses is already lighting up the dark night.