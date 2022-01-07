Range Media Partners and RECUR Announce Partnership to Shape the Future of Fan-Driven Entertainment NFTs | Business





MIAMI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 6, 2022– Today, Range Media Partners and RECUR announce a partnership that will allow Ranges a diverse roster of talent (including filmmakers, actors, musicians, creators and activists) and brand clients direct access to the NFT (non-fungible token) creation via bespoke RECURs technology, which designs and develops on-chain brand experiences and collectibles for some of the world’s biggest brands and IPs. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005269/en/ Range Media Partners and RECUR Announce Partnership to Shape the Future of Fan-Driven Entertainment NFTs (Photo: Business Wire) RECUR is redefining the way NFTs are created, distributed and sold by reimagining how fans can interact with their favorite artists, brands and communities. The company’s chain-independent approach provides interoperability for every NFT and removes fandom limits for major IP addresses in entertainment, sports, and characters. Since its inception, Range Media Partners has been at the forefront of redefining representation in the evolving media landscape, with a client base spanning film, television, music, literature and activism. The Range and RECUR partnership opens up opportunities for Ranges customers to enter the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem in innovative ways that bring them closer to their most passionate fans while actively building community engagement. Recur is building and democratizing some of the most innovative fan experiences in the Web3 ecosystem, and we are thrilled with this partnership, said Pete Micelli, CEO of Range. Whether you are an actor, musician or influencer, the value of engaging your community through NFTs is undeniable in the evolving media landscape – and having access to a thinking partner at this level opens up the possibility of creativity on the whole. from the list of scales, it doesn’t matter what type of artist they are. Some of Ranges’ customers already leveraging NFT technology to deliver tailored experiences for fans operating in the NFT space include Heavy metal, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bobby Hundreds, Walk Off The Earth and The Disco Biscuits. We are excited to partner with Range to create new opportunities in the NFT space for their incredible clientele. Over the coming months and years, RECUR will showcase world-class NFT experiences that, through this partnership, will showcase top talent from the movies, shows and stories we all love to truly expand the fan experience, Zach Bruch said. , co-CEO of RECUR. The partnership follows RECUR’s $ 50 million Series A fundraiser led by pioneering investment platform Metaverse Digital, as well as former investors including Defi Alliance, Courtside VC, Volt Capital, Joe Lubin, Gemini / the Winklevoss Twins, Scott Belsky, Hashed, Nascent, Delphi Ventures, JST Capital, Divergence, 640 Oxford, IOSG, CMT Digital, David Choi, Jason Derulo, Scott Lewis Chris Hermida and Gary Vaynerchuk, founder by VeeFriends. RECUR also recently partnered with Veritone, an artificial intelligence company, to license Pac-12 music videos on NFTU, a new marketplace for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-themed NFTs. About Range Media Partners Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham. A collective of entertainment and business leaders, Range Media Partners guides exceptional talent to unleash their full global value in any business. With a client base spanning film, television, music, literature and activism, Range continues to be at the forefront of representation in the changing media landscape. About RECUR Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain brand experiences that empower fans to purchase, to collect and resell digital collectibles and products (NFT). RECUR will be chain independent and fundamentally change the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring fee, creating the broadest distribution and reach for NFTs issued on their platform. About RECUR Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain brand experiences that empower fans to purchase, to collect and resell digital collectibles and products (NFT). RECUR will be chain independent and fundamentally change the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring fee, creating the broadest distribution and reach for NFTs issued on their platform.

