“Tiger 3” to “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2”: what awaits Salman Khan in 2022





There is no denying that 2021 has been an eventful year for Salman Khan. “Bhai” became the talk of the town when his exit from Eid Radhe sparked a thunderous response on OTT despite mixed reviews. He returned to the theater in November when Antim, which featured him in an “extended cameo,” topped John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. The ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood may not have a release this year due to Covid-19 restrictions that have been put in place in various states following an increase in Omicron cases. He does have a few big plans in sight, however, which could help him remain a force to be reckoned with in the days to come. Based on what is known of his upcoming films, here’s a look at his strategy to dominate Bollywood. Franchise Magic It’s no secret that “franchising” has established itself as a successful formula in recent years. Salman solidified his position as a mass hero with the Dabangg series, which took place in the heart of Hindi. Likewise, Akshay Kumar has managed to achieve box office hits with the Housefull franchise. Salman is set to reapply this technique to maintain momentum, as he will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It is billed as “bigger and better” than previous installments and is likely to appeal to a mass audience. Tiger 3 could hit screens in December if the Covid situation improves. Family favorite Salman enjoys a large number of fans among the family audiences thanks to his work in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. He should reconnect with this section with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, supported by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is presented as a remake of the Tamil film Veeram and would revolve around the life of a single person who lives with his brothers. It stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role and marks his first collaboration with “Bhai”. The hero of Race 3 will also team up with star Telugu Venkatesh for an action comedy with a family backdrop. Not ‘massy’ all the time Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who hit screens in 2015, turned out to be a break from the “massy” image of Salman as he portrayed him as a simpleton and had no possibility of filmed heroism. He reunited with filmmaker Kabir Khan for Tubelight, but things didn’t go as planned as the film underperformed at the box office. Despite the setback, Salman is set to play a single again in the recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel to be written by K Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the first part. Kabir Khan, however, cannot direct the film. Cameo magic and reunion Salman, who has starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Karan Arjun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, is expected to reunite with Bollywood ‘King’ for Pathan. The hero of Andaz Apna Apna will appear as “Tiger” in the film directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK, on ​​the other hand, will be seen alongside “Hindustan Ka Bhai” in Tiger 3. Salman recently hinted that the two could soon collaborate on a full-fledged project in the coming months if things go as planned. . Watch the latest DH videos here:

