Best Actor – How the Globes and SAG make the nominations (mostly) – Awardsdaily

This year’s standout performances in the Best Actor category are leading the race for Best Picture, at least in terms of what could be nominated. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up seems to be gaining momentum at exactly the right time: now. Which could mean Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the Musical / Comedy Globes nominees making it to The Big Show. Usually one or two names at most fall outside this category.

Here’s how the Globes categories were filled this year:

Drama

Mahershala Ali, the swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

> Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Musical comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the heights

There appear to be three serious contenders in the Music / Comedy category in DiCaprio, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick… Boom !, and Peter Dinklage for Cyrano. The top two nominees for Best Picture here would be Don’t Look Up and Licorice Pizza, the next in line being tick, tick… Boom !.

We don’t have a lot of information on all of this because we don’t have an audience, so to speak. We have reviews. We have bloggers. We have Film Twitter. The whole game has moved in that direction for a while anyway, but it’s weird that it’s all gone. Anyway, all we know is which movies the awards cover people prefer. We don’t have anything else to do, not until the Screen Actors Guild announces their nominees on the 12th.

If you ask the experts to name the top five for best actor, most will include the following:

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!

This could be our top five, but the Screen Actors Guild could push Being the Ricardos into the race in a way that critics or bloggers can’t see, which would mean Javier Bardem is nominated alongside Nicole Kidman, sweeping away the film in the best film race. Most don’t predict it will turn out that way because they don’t yet have the actor information they need. Remember: the actors run the Academy. What they think matters. Many.

There are other names that are not on the Globes radar that the Screen Actors Guild, or even the Academy, could pull out of the dark and enter the race. It’s rare, but it happens that an actor is nominated by the Academy without having neither Globe nor SAG:

Ed Harris, Pollock

Clint Eastwood, million dollar baby

Tommy Lee Jones, In the Valley of Elah

Javier Bardem, Biutiful

Gary Oldman, spy soldier Tinker Tailor

Bradley Cooper, American sniper

Outliers like these can either get a boost if the folks at BAFTA push a name in the race or because voters like a particular performance.

Nicolas cage in Pig would be a name. Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley would be another. And even Mahershala Ali in Swan Song could become SAG and then the Oscars as a name that nobody really cares about yet. It’s certainly not out of the realm of the possibility that Ali will be a two-time Oscar winner, after all.

Because we are predicting in a vacuum, we don’t really know what the last five will be. People tend to sort of vote consensus. I don’t know how it works, but it’s fair, give or take a name or two. Given the buzz I’m seeing for Don’t Look Up, I might expect things to tip a bit in DiCaprios’ direction,

especially considering Netflix and DiCaprio’s efforts to address the film’s message of climate change rather than apologize for it. DiCaprio is send a link for people to volunteer and join the cause. Adam McKay also sends the message on social media.

It is admittedly easy to sink into despair when looking at the enormity of the problem, but action is really the only solution to the frustration, so why not? Sit on the couch and stare at the wall or make better use of your time are really the two choices at your fingertips, and if that’s the only message people are taking away from Don’t Look Up, this isn’t it. is not at all a bad message.

The power of the stars combined with a social purpose combined with a strong Best Picture contender tells me that DiCaprio probably has his nomination in the bag.

I expect (although I’m not sure) that Don’t Look Up COULD do well with the SAG awards. Is DiCaprio the only nominee in the film? Does Mark Rylance get in there? Jennifer Lawrence? Meryl Streep? Guess we’ll have to wait and see this. Overall, that seems like a no-brainer, eh?

Nicolas Cage, in a certain sense, has never been better than he is in Pig. He’s still good, sure, but the absurdity around his character and some of his over-the-top work takes attention away from what he’s really a good actor. The pig is a reminder of this. In his own way, he’s not that far from Don’t Look Up. It was a tough movie to watch, given my own preoccupation and emotional investment in pigs, but the point of the movie is that it’s just as easy to get attached to an intelligent mammal like a pig. than a dog and in his place. in your heart is also permanent. Cage certainly has the support of critics for his work, but to get in he has reportedly bumped into one of the four suitors right now and it won’t be easy.

Many on Twitter think Peter Dinklage will be ditched because they don’t think Cyrano has that much support for Best Picture, but I’d say it’s tick, tick… Boom! that might be slightly overestimated at the moment. We don’t know anything, so this is largely fortuitous speculation. Garfield’s performance is fully realized, as is Dinklage’s, and the two are in a musical. It will probably depend on which actor and which performance and which MOVIE is most loved.

As for the win, we always watch Benedict Cumberbatch give his career best performance in The Power of the Dog against Will Smith in HIS career best performance in King Richard. Both are (at least they appear to be) strong contenders for Best Picture. Right now it’s a draw between the two. I would find this, personally, a really difficult choice as these two performances are great in different ways. I was haunted by Cumberbatch, whose portrayal as Phil Burbank is one for the ages. I was touched by King Richard Williams and his dedication to his daughters. It’s one of those years where there should be two prizes up for grabs. Alas, there can only be one.

Here are the rankings of the best actors.