A Hero’s Review: Debts No Honest Man Can Pay

Are they? The more time you spend with Rahim, the more you wonder if the skeptics who at first seem bureaucratic, cold, or vindictive might be right. Do his occasional outbursts testify to a violent temper? Does his watchdog attitude hide an essential dishonesty? Or is he just, as he claims, a good guy who just can’t seem to get a break?

In a sense, these questions, the question of which side you should be on, are misguided. Farhadi is less interested in the essence of who people are and more in the causes and results of what they do. Winner of two Oscars (for A Separation in 2012 and A Salesman Five Years Later), he directs films with the rigor and insight of a first-rate novelist. A hero is as anxious and swift as a thriller, with the density and keen observation of a 19th century three-decker.

Even the supporting characters are vivid and complicated, and in every home, office, and storefront, you are aware of the looming presence of untold stories. (It is no coincidence that you are also in the presence of an absolutely first-rate set of actors.) Towards the end of the film, a woman shows up, accompanied by her young daughter, in the offices of the foundation whose reputation Rahim tarnished and then tarnished. She begs the director to help her save her husband from execution, and in a few scenes we become aware of the number of other films involved and included in this one. What is the story of Farkhondeh? What about the daughter of Hossein, who has the deepest grudge against Rahim? And what about Rahim himself, as husband and father?

The questions continue, and by the time the story reaches its conclusion (bittersweet, satisfying), you may decide the story wasn’t really the point. At the start of the film, Rahim visits Bahram at his workplace, an ancient necropolis carved into the side of a cliff. It’s covered in scaffolding, which is sort of a metaphor for the plot of this ingenious and gripping film, a series of ladders and passages that cover and provide access to the mysteries of life and death.

Classified PG-13. Anger and deception. In Persian, with subtitles. Duration: 2 hours 7 minutes. In theaters.