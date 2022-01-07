Entertainment
A Hero’s Review: Debts No Honest Man Can Pay
The last temptation is the greatest betrayal: to do the right deed for the wrong reason. A Hero, the new film by Iranian writer and director Asghar Farhadi, seems to revolve around these lines from TS Eliots Murder in the Cathedral, turning Eliot’s observation of morality into a flurry of questions about ethics and motivations. .
At the center of the film is what looks like an unambiguous act of decency. A man the main character, a painter of signs named Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) organizes the return of 17 gold coins to their rightful owner. What could be wrong with that? What could possibly go wrong as a result?
A lot, in this case. Nothing in this stressful and complex tale of modern life is as straightforward as we or the characters would like. Rahim, imprisoned because of a debt, wants to erase the books and start his life again. We meet him at the start of a hectic two-day break, as he bounces from one meeting to the next, hoping to secure his freedom by making arrangements with his creditor, Hossein (Ali Reza Jahandideh), a landlord of ‘a printing press which is the brother-in-law of Rahim’s former wife.
The intertwining of family ties and business relationships is a central fact of Iranian life as Farhadi understands it. When love, honor and loyalty are at stake, money is never far away. To paraphrase Homer Simpson on alcohol, it is the cause and solution to most of life’s problems.
Rahim’s ex, who remains invisible, is preparing to remarry, and Rahim hopes to do the same. Their son, Siavash (Saleh Karimai), who suffers from a severe speech impediment, lives with Rahim’s sister, Malileh (Maryam Shahdaie) and her husband, Bahram, who are Rahim’s main allies. His girlfriend, Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldoust), is the one who found the gold coins, and the couple’s initial plan is to sell them to pay off enough debt to satisfy Hossein.
Plan B to find the rightful owner is Rahim’s idea, and whether it is an impulsive and impatient act of conscience or something more calculated is a source of a lot of complications and suspense. What feels like a Hollywood ending comes in the middle of the film, as Rahim’s selflessness is rewarded with exactly what he gave up.
The return of the pieces becomes a news item and a sensation on social networks, the kind of well-being episode that no one can resist. Prison officials are happy to exploit Rahim’s heroism for their own ends, as is a charitable foundation that presents him with a plaque and the promise of a job. Donations are pouring in and the pressure is mounting on Hossein to let the past pass.
Why wouldn’t he do it? Rahim is tall and handsome, with an eager smile and a courteous manner. But Hossein is not the only one to resist his charm. A fellow inmate compliments Rahim with a chuckle for his ability to cheat everyone. Farkhondeh’s cranky brother thinks he’s a loser. A potential employer insists on pulling the threads of the coin story out, demanding proof of every detail, and treating what look like minor lies as evidence of larger fraud.
Are they? The more time you spend with Rahim, the more you wonder if the skeptics who at first seem bureaucratic, cold, or vindictive might be right. Do his occasional outbursts testify to a violent temper? Does his watchdog attitude hide an essential dishonesty? Or is he just, as he claims, a good guy who just can’t seem to get a break?
Five films to watch this winter
In a sense, these questions, the question of which side you should be on, are misguided. Farhadi is less interested in the essence of who people are and more in the causes and results of what they do. Winner of two Oscars (for A Separation in 2012 and A Salesman Five Years Later), he directs films with the rigor and insight of a first-rate novelist. A hero is as anxious and swift as a thriller, with the density and keen observation of a 19th century three-decker.
Even the supporting characters are vivid and complicated, and in every home, office, and storefront, you are aware of the looming presence of untold stories. (It is no coincidence that you are also in the presence of an absolutely first-rate set of actors.) Towards the end of the film, a woman shows up, accompanied by her young daughter, in the offices of the foundation whose reputation Rahim tarnished and then tarnished. She begs the director to help her save her husband from execution, and in a few scenes we become aware of the number of other films involved and included in this one. What is the story of Farkhondeh? What about the daughter of Hossein, who has the deepest grudge against Rahim? And what about Rahim himself, as husband and father?
The questions continue, and by the time the story reaches its conclusion (bittersweet, satisfying), you may decide the story wasn’t really the point. At the start of the film, Rahim visits Bahram at his workplace, an ancient necropolis carved into the side of a cliff. It’s covered in scaffolding, which is sort of a metaphor for the plot of this ingenious and gripping film, a series of ladders and passages that cover and provide access to the mysteries of life and death.
A hero
Classified PG-13. Anger and deception. In Persian, with subtitles. Duration: 2 hours 7 minutes. In theaters.
