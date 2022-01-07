Hollywood reacts to death of Peter Bogdanovich





Tributes to Peter Bogdanovich poured in after the death of the filmmaker, writer, critic and film historian. Bogdanovich, whose films included The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Peter always made me laugh! Hell keeps making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace. Barbra Streisand, on Twitter. Oh my gosh, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and awesome artist. I never forgot to attend a premiere of The Last Picture Show. I remember at the end the audience leapt all around me clapping for easily 15 minutes. I will never forget, even though I felt that I had never felt such a reaction myself, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in happiness for all eternity, forever enjoying the thrill of our applause. Francis Ford Coppola, by email. Peter was my heaven and my earth. A father figure. A friend. From Paper Moon to Nickelodeon, he’s always made me feel safe. I love you, Pierre. Tatum O’Neal, on Instagram.

In the 1960s, at a crucial moment in the history of cinema and the art of cinema, Peter Bogdanovich was there, at the crossroads of Old Hollywood and New. Curator, critic, historian, actor, director, popular artist … Peter has done it all. As a programmer here in New York, he organized essential retrospectives of then-unrecognized masters of the studio system’s heyday; as a journalist he got to know almost everyone from John Ford and Howard Hawks to Marlene Dietrich and Cary Grant. Like many of us, he made his way into filmmaking thanks to Roger Corman, and he and Francis Coppola broke into the system early on: Peters’ first film, Targets, is still one of his best films. With The Last Picture Show, he made a film that seemed to look backward and forward at the same time as well as phenomenal success, quickly followed by Whats Up Doc and Paper Moon. In the years that followed, Peter experienced setbacks and tragedies, and he continued to constantly reinvent himself. The last time I saw Peter was in 2018 at the New York Film Festival, where we participated together in a panel discussion of his old friend Orson Welles The Other Side of the Wind (in which Peter gives an excellent performance , and to which he devoted a lot of time and energy for many years). Until the end, he fought for the art of cinema and for those who created it. Martin Scorsese, by email. He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He gave birth to masterpieces as a director and was a most brilliant human. On his own, he has interviewed and dedicated the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else of his generation. Guillermo del Toro, on Twitter. We are saddened to learn of the passing of the prolific director and one of our dear friends, Peter Bogdanovich. A leading voice of ’70s Hollywood and a champion of classic Hollywood, his passion has inspired generations of filmmakers. Turner Classic Movies, on Twitter. Such a big fan and film maker, has taught many of us where to look. writer-director Whit Stillman

