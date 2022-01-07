Buffalo Bills Names FanDuel Group As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner





Strategic partnership includes fantastic daily sports and sports betting NEW YORK, January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Today, the Buffalo Bills and the FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as the official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the use of official Bills trademarks and logos, FanDuel will have access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium. . FanDuel will also be the main sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve tasker and Chris Brown, discussing team updates and key fantasy matches. “The Bills pride themselves on being a culture built on genuine connection with their fans, and we are absurdly fan-focused at FanDuel, which makes this a natural collaboration,” said Mike raffensperger, Marketing Director of the FanDuel Group. “As we prepare to present the No. 1 bookmaker in the United States New York State, we’ll work with The Bills to bring unique content and experiences to one of the sport’s most loyal fan bases. “ “FanDuel has built a solid reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development. “The way they reach people through engaging and entertaining content is innovative and aligns with how we think about connecting with our fans. We are very happy with all that this partnership will offer our valued fans in all the state of New York as part of their gameday experience and look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come. “ About the FanDuel group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports and technology entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and leagues. The first game destination in United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands in gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, early deposit betting and television / media, including FanDuel, Stardust and TVG. FanDuel Group is present in 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a component of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange. The story continues About Pegula Sports & Entertainment

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines the core business areas of all of the Pegula family’s sports and entertainment properties, including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabers, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, abilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the best interests of the Pegula family. PSE’s mission is to achieve long-term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and putting fans first in everything we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences. Media contacts: PSE media contact:

Don Hein

[email protected] FanDuel media contact:

emily bass

[email protected] Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buffalo-bills-name-fanduel-group-as-official-mobile-sports-betting-partner-301455915.html SOURCE FanDuel Group

