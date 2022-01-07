The Last Picture Show director and soprano actor Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82





Just under a week after Betty White passed away just before her 100th birthday, the world of film and television has yet another beloved figure. In addition to being the director of film classics like The last picture show and Moon paper, Peter Bogdanovich has also built a solid acting resume over the decades, especially from his time The Sopranos. Unfortunately, we learn that the filmmaker has died at the age of 82. Peter Bogdanovich’s daughter Antonia Bogdanovich informed THR that his father died Thursday morning at his home of natural causes. Peter Bogdanovich is also survived by his youngest daughter, Sashy Bogdanovich, with her and Antonia coming from his relationship with screenwriter and set designer Polly Platt, whom he married in 1962 and divorced in 1971. After working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and then becoming a film critic, Peter Bogdanovich made his debut in the film world after moving to Los Angeles when he met director Roger Corman and worked on the movies. Journey to the planet of prehistoric women and Targets. However, that was in 1971 The last picture show that led to the Hollywood spotlight on him. The film, which won two Oscar nominations (among other accolades), followed two high school students in a small town in Texas in the early 1950s. Its cast included Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms, Ben Johnson, Cloris Leachman and Cybil Shepherd, whose the latter would star in several other films of Bogdanovich, as well as become a romantic relationship with him for seven years. Other notable feature film credits from Peter Bogdanovich include the Moon paper (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best director), What’s up doc?, Saint Jacques and Mask. He has also directed TV films like The price of heaven and The mystery of Natalie Wood. Bogdanovich’s last directorial effort was the 2015 comedy She is funny like that, with Owen Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, Will Forte, Imogen Poots, Rhys Ifans and Jennifer Aniston. Oh, and for those interested, he wasn’t a fan of In blister. As mentioned earlier, Peter Bogdanovich also did his fair share of acting. The Sopranos Fans will recognize him as Dr. Elliot Kupferberg, and in addition to playing the character in 15 episodes of the HBO series, Bogdanovich also directed the 2004 episode “Sentimental Education”. His other appearances on camera, either in a role or as a fictional version of himself, include Law and order: criminal intent, how I Met Your Mother, the good woman, Get Shorty (the Epix TV series) and a cameo in IT Chapter Two. In 2020, Bogdanovich teamed up with Turner Classic Movies for the first season of The plot thickens podcast, which dived into his professional and personal life. Here at CinemaBlend, we extend our condolences to the friends and family of Peter Bogdanovich for their loss. Yet at least we can take comfort in knowing that his work in film and television will remain to be discovered and enjoyed for future generations.

