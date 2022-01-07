Famous Hollywood filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, son of Austrian Jew, dies at 82





Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director and actor whose films, ego and off-camera exploits summed up the personality excesses of 1970s Hollywood cinema, has died at the age of 82. His death was announced Thursday and first reported by Variety. Bogdanovich's mother, Herma Bogdanovich, was an Austrian Jew. His father, Borislav Bogdanovich, was an Orthodox Christian painter from the former Yugoslavia who, according to family tradition, gave up his artistic career in order to obtain visas for Herma and her mother in order to help them escape anti-Semitic persecution. in Austria, which the Nazis invaded in 1938. The Bogdanovich family arrived in New York in time for the 1939 World's Fair; Peter was born soon after their arrival. Voracious movie buff (he reportedly saw 400 a year), Bogdanovich began his professional career in the 1960s as a film critic for Esquire and a programmer for the Museum of Modern Art before moving into filmmaking, following in the footsteps of his hero of the French New Wave. It made his low-budget debut for Jewish shlock pioneer Roger Corman, then burst onto the big leagues in 1971 with The Last Picture Show, a coming-of-age drama set in a small town in the United States of America. Texas starring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd (who became the director's partner after starting an affair with her while filming). The Last Picture Show became a critical and commercial success, scoring Oscar nominations Bogdanovich for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, and made its 32-year-old director a prodigy that the press frequently compared to his idol, Orson. Welles.

Bogdanovichs 1972 followed Whats Up, Doc? was also successful, and as an added bonus, the wacky comedy helped make star Barbra Streisand a Jewish sex symbol. The filmmaker subsequently co-founded a one-of-a-kind directorial firm under Paramount Pictures with fellow movie brats Frances Ford Coppola and William Friedkin; the agreement promised the three men unprecedented creative freedom, but quickly fizzled out. Although Bogdanovich enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood, making more well-received films, including Paper Moon and Mask, he never again matched the level of his early hits, and a string of flops combined with his filmmaking style. lavish life and its dismal Playboy tabloid drama model. Dorothy Stratten, with whom he had an affair on the 1981 set of They All Laughed, was subsequently murdered by her husband, which later put him in financial trouble. But the director never lost his irascible spirit for the screen and enjoyed a distinct career as an actor making full use of his obsessive bespectacled persona. Bogdanovich's best-known on-screen role was a recurring guest on HBO The Sopranos, in which he played Dr. Elliot Kupferberg – a therapist with a very Jewish-sounding name who is quite removed from the Mafia family at the center. of shows. to display an obsessive fascination for them. Although Bogdanovich rarely discussed his religious background in interviews, he was in all respects proud of his father's role in rescuing his Jewish mother from Europe. He was a very great painter and much appreciated in the former Yugoslavia, Bogdanovich said of his father Borislav in a 2019 interview with New York magazine, but he gave up everything to save my mother and her family because that they were Jews. He wasn't, but they were. Her sister, Anna Thea Bogdanovich, maintains an online archive of their parents' work, and the two intended to produce a documentary about Borislav's rescue of Herma. In 2018, with the help of Netflix and a group of his former collaborators, Bogdanovich was instrumental in the completion and release of The Other Side of the Wind, the last unfinished film from his mentor Orson Welles, originally shot during Bogdanovich's prime in the 1970s. Bogdanovich also has an acting role in the film as a prominent young director.

