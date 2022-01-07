16 Underrated Bollywood Actresses Who Deserve Much More Recognition

Not surprisingly, Bollywood is a tough place to be successful. And it’s hard to see the best artists in the industry often overlooked. Some actresses are widely recognized for their fascinating roles in the film, but the real treasure is overlooked.

Today we’ve put together a list of true divas who are more than a Bollywood hero and deserve more of a big screen presence:

1. Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has always excited audiences with her performance. We want to see it on a bigger screen. Kirti made her Bollywood debut in Khichdi: the movie (2010). Since then she has starred in Rose, Blackmail, Uri: Surgical Strike, and was highly acclaimed for the Amazon Prime series Four more shots please!

2. Tillotama Shome

Tillotama Shome has won hearts and accolades for her talent, but in Hindi cinemas, you don’t see her as often as you would like. She recently won the award for best actress for her film Raahgir at the South Asian Film Festival. She made special appearances in Monsoon Wedding, Chintu Cabas Day, Hindi Medium, and average English.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is known to gracefully play every role. Its dazzling appearance, especially in Mimi, Luka Chhupi, Raabta, made her a hot topic over and over again.

In 2016 we saw Dangal and have been delighted with this genius actress ever since. Sanya has always exceeded our expectations with her roles in Ludo, Badhaai Ho, and more recently in Pagged. She deserves it, so she needs to be on the biggest screen.

5. Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan has successfully made the leap from television to the big screen. She’s come a long way since her daily soap opera of 2014 Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi when he appeared on Middle Angrezi with Irrfan Khan. We want to see her more in Bollywood!

6. Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is vastly underestimated. After being critically acclaimed at Ritesh Batra Lunch box, we wanted to see her in Bollywood. The role of Nimrat in Raja Krishna Menon Air lift alongside Akshay Kumar is also commendable.

8. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala debuted with Anurag Kashyap thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), proving his standards with the spy film Telugu Gudachari (2018) and the drama Amazon Video Made in paradise (2019).

8. Konkona Sen Sharma

Despite Konkana Sen Sharma’s good performances in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Luck by Chance and Wake Up Sid, we don’t see it very often on the big screen. She recently surprised audiences with her outstanding performance in Ajeeb Dastaans.

9. Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal from Mirzapur has been around for a long time now, despite admitting to being the most effective at being contacted for assistant roles. Those who have seen her exposed realize that she is a great actress who deserves more!

A suitable boy, for love, and Delhi Crime are some of the famous shows in which she has appeared.

10. Zoya Hussein

Zoya Hussain, who was recently chosen for Ankahi Kahaniya, once again won over the public. His performance in Mukkabaaz had already earned his praise.

11. Shahana Goswami

In Rock On, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Rubaroo, and Jashnn, Shahana Goswami did an amazing job. The last hour is a huge step forward for Shahana, but we would love to see her in more great Bollywood movies.

12. Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash has worked in industry, television and theater in Marathi and Hindi. She starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred games 2, and she was appreciated for her performance in Muffled: Paisa Bolta Hai on Netflix. She was also seen in Ravine boy and deserves to be known in Bollywood with her first name.

13. Sayani Gupta

When it comes to his roles, Sayani is absolutely faultless. She is best known for playing roles in films including Fan (2016), Jolly LLB 2 (2017), and Article 15 (2019). His ability to dominate the industry has been revealed since his role in Four more shots please!

14. Richa Chadha

Richa emerged among moviegoers after the Wasseypur Gangs and Fukrey. However, due to his lack of presence, the general public has yet to discover his talent.

15. Kubbra Knows

With his unusual take on Kuckoo in The Sacred games, Kubra challenged many gender stereotypes. However, to our knowledge, Kubra Saitu has been offered mostly supporting roles in major productions such as Gully Boy, Jawaani Jaaneman and many more.

16. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki is unquestionably an outlier in the industry. She made an unforgettable impression with her roles in Gully Boy, Shaitaan, Margarita with a straw, and Netflix Sacred games. We can’t seem to get enough of seeing her in various roles.