Entertainment
“Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry arrives at Eagle Mountain on February 18th. | Entertainment
Tyler Henry, the “Hollywood Medium”, will be heading to the Eagle Mountain Casino on February 18th.
The Hanford native is one of the most sought after mediums in the United States. With his award-winning show “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry”, Henry is also a bestselling author with his first book “Between Two Worlds Lessons From the Other Side.” His second book, “Here and Hereafter”, will be released this year.
During his show “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, offers live readings to the audience, and answers questions from the audience.
Doors open at 7:00 p.m., show at 8:00 p.m. on February 18 at the casino, 681 S. Reservation Road in Porterville.
Tickets, starting at $ 40 for stadium seats and $ 60 for ground seats, are available at the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop or online at eaglemtncasino.com. Summit Club members can get a discount if they purchase tickets from the gift shop.
Eagle Mountain Casino, a full service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe, is located 17 miles east of Porterville, a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia. Guests must be 18 years old to enter.
The new casino is slated to open this fall next to Highway 65, next to the Porterville Exhibition Center. The new property will double in size, reaching over 100,000 square feet, with new dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games and a state-of-the-art event center.
