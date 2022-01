Sheriff’s office investigating $ 30,000 in damages to Kirtland Church

FARMINGTON area law enforcement officers are investigating a break-in at a San Juan County church in late December that caused nearly $ 30,000 in property damage. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4:24 p.m. on December 29 to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on County Road 6523 in the Kirtland area on an introductory report by break-in, according to a San Juan. County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The message indicates that a break-in occurred around 11:40 p.m. on December 28 and 3:30 p.m. on December 29. Following:Man gets nine years in prison in 2020 Farmington gas station shooting The sheriff’s office shared three photos of the damage to the place of worship. One photo shows a shattered window, another photo shows a wooden door whose door was locked through the wooden frame. A third photo shows a ransacked office. According to San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristi Hughes, 12 doors were rammed through the entire building. The doors are expected to cost around $ 1,100 each to repair before the cost of labor, Hughes said. The damage included a large desk with broken legs and a shattered window. Hughes said investigators had no leads on the suspects. Investigators could see a dark gray pickup truck with a color-matched campervan shell in low-quality security camera footage entering church property. The law enforcement agency is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person (s) involved in the break and enter case. Following:Farmington Police prepare officers for approaching recreational cannabis retail Anyone with information is urged to call the Detective Information Line at 505-333-7878 and Reference Case # 21-42409. Joshua Kellogg covers the latest news for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

