Irrfan Khan’s 5 Captivating Bollywood Films That Have Stuck With The Fans | Movies News





New Delhi: In 2020, Indian cinema lost one of its most talented and versatile artisans, Irrfan Khan. The legendary actor had died in Mumbai Kokilaben Hospital from a colon infection. The brilliant actor battled a rare form of cancer – the neuroendocrine tumor for two long years and first shared the news of his disease on social media. Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman has been applauded for many of his remarkable works and praised for many. Born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, he made his screen debut with “Haasil” in 2003. In no time, Irrfan has carved out a niche in Bollywood as well as Hollywood with his talent as a unrivaled actor. And since then, the 53-year-old actor has stood out for his acting talent, his choice of roles and his offbeat films. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his most notable Hindi films: Maqbool Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Bobby Bedi, ‘Maqbool’ starred Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah in key roles and was released in 2004. The film was a brilliant adaptation of Shakespeares Macbeth and with the Mumbai underworld as its backdrop. While ‘Maqbool’ didn’t stand out at the box office, it was Irrfan who caught everyone’s attention with his role as the right-hand man of Jahangir Khan, a powerful Don of the underworld. Life in a metro Life in aMetro is an Indian drama film directed by Anurag Basu. The film chronicles the individual lives of nine people living in Mumbai and deals with topics such as extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage and love. Aside from being one of director Anurag Basu’s best works, the film is remembered for Irrfan’s portrayal of a confused, cute guy with an adorable sense of humor. Paan Singh Tomar In this Tigmanshu Dhulia, Irrfan Khan tried out the role of Indian army soldier Paan Singh Tomar who is forced by difficult circumstances to become a dacoit. With this time, Irrfan managed to assert himself. The film is one of Irrfan Khan’s best works. It also earned Irrfan his first award for Best Feature Film and Best Actor at the 60th National Film Awards 2012 for his daring performance. The lunch box Irrfan Khan stole the show with his portrayal of a reluctant widower who develops an unusual letter-writing friendship with a housewife in this unusual romance. The actor once again spelled out the magic onscreen as he portrayed the role beautifully and expressed emotions through his eyes. Madaari Irrfan was once again back with his perfect acting in this 2016 social thriller. Irrfan was seen as a father, who lost his son. In order to obtain justice, he kidnapped the son of the Minister of the Interior. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Irrfan stole hearts by brilliantly conveying the anguish of losing a child so well on screen. And the list doesn’t end there. Besides his spectacular artistry in these films, Irrfan has proven his love for acting in several other films. He has also appeared in several international projects such as ‘The Namesake’, ‘The Darjeeling Limited’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘New York’, ‘I Love You’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ , ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Inferno’.

