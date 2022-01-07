Can you guess Milind Soman’s biggest weakness? Actor Reveals In Latest Inspirational Fitness Article: Read Here | Health





Famous actor and model Milind Soman is lazy. Don’t believe us? Well, the Internet’s favorite hobbyist says so himself. The star recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring post talking about her biggest weakness and achievement in life. And that will motivate you to make fitness a priority like Milind. Milind Soman shared a photo of himself holding a Mudgar, a type of gada, and a video in which he practiced with it swinging it around his shoulders. Sharing the video, the actor said his biggest weakness is laziness. He revealed that when he cycled 1,000 km to Delhi, someone asked about the biggest challenge of the journey. His response was to get up early every day. Ultimately, Milind explained that his greatest achievement in life wasn’t fame, marathon racing, or being called IronMan. It’s the desire to find yourself 15 minutes a day to exercise and stay healthy. READ ALSO | Milind Soman calls the turban a stylish accessory for the Jaisalmer sun, Ankita responds Milind Soman’s post read: “Do you think I’m lazy? You could say no, but like a lot of people out there, it’s my biggest weakness recently, after my 1000 km bike ride to Delhi To bring more attention to the problem of man-made pollution, someone asked me what was the hardest part of the journey. My answer? Get up early every day. “ “Whatever you want to accomplish in life you have to #fightlazy. My biggest achievement in life isn’t fame or fortune or a marathon or the Ironman … it was finding and keeping find 15 minutes for me each day, ”Milind added at the end. READ ALSO | Milind Soman asks “do we have to choose between triceps-jalebis”, read a new post After Milind shared the post, she garnered several likes and comments. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also commented on it. “Inspire on a daily basis [heart emojis],” she wrote. Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Alibaug. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/can-you-guess-milind-soman-greatest-weakness-actor-reveals-in-latest-inspiring-fitness-post-read-here-101641522916250.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

