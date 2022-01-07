Music: 2021 has been a good year for Wallen, Adele and Vinyl – Business Journal Daily





By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) New data from the music industry confirms what many people have long suspected that 2021 is a very good year for Morgan Wallen, Adele and vinyl. MRC Data’s year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard,showed that Wallens Dangerous: The Double Album finished 2021 as both the best country album of the year and the most popular album in all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned in during the year. It is in spite of Wallenbeing reprimanded by the music industry after a video showed him unleashing a racial insult.The singer was dropped by his record label, disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards, and his music was temporarily taken off radio stations and streaming services. Other top 2021 albums include Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. Dua Lipa’s single Levitating was unstoppable, with 804.7 million on-demand audio and video streams, the year’s biggest hit. Adele’s album 30 arrived late last year and she had the highest album sales debut in four years, with sales of 839,000 equivalent units in the first week. It was the first best-selling album since Taylor Swifts “Reputation” in 2017. Adele’s previous album, 2015s 25, still holds the record for most albums sold in a single week, at 3.38 million copies. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was the most popular rap album of 2021 in the United States, with 1.97 million equivalent album units earned. Masked Wolfs Astronaut in the Ocean was the most consumed rap song of 2021.Bad Bunny’s El ltimo Tour Del Mundo was the best Latin album. And in this digital age, on-demand audio streaming has peaked in a single year with 988.1 billion streams, there has also been a big step in the past: vinyl sales have overtaken CDs as as the best-selling physical format for the first time since MRC Data began measuring music sales in 1991. Vinyl’s share of physical sales was less than 2% in 2011, but ended 2021 with more than half of all physical album sales, for a total of 41.7 million albums. The data also showed that streaming of new music declined in volume year over year, accelerating a trend that accelerated during the first waves of COVID-19 lockdowns, “as Music fans have turned to old favorites for nostalgic listening, ”the report says. Pictured: This album cover combination shows Adele’s ’30’, left, and Dangerous: The Double Album, by Morgan Wallen. (Columbia Records, left, and Big Loud Records-Republic Records via AP) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

