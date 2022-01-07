Dr Rob Griffith, actor Jason Isaacs, talks about “all the power” of his character

CBS ‘ Good Sam marks the return of Sophia Bush to network television. And Bush has mentioned on several occasions how thrilled she is to bring the story of Sam Griffith and his father, Rob Griffith, to the small screen. The show played Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob Griffith, a chief cardiothoracic surgeon who fell into a coma for six months following a gunshot wound. When he wakes up, his surgeon daughter (Bush) is in charge. And Isaacs explained what it was like for Rob to have “all the power” taken away.

Jason Isaacs stars as Dr. Rob Griffith in the cast of “Good Sam”

Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in ‘Good Sam’ | Ramona Diaconescu / CBS

the Good Sam the cast highlights Sophia Bush as the protagonist. Sam Griffith is a hardworking and compassionate surgeon who wants her father to be proud of his accomplishments. But she has a difficult relationship with her father. In the pilot episode of the series, Sam replaces Rob Griffith for six months. When he wakes up and wants his job back, their relationship becomes more troubled than ever, as Sam wants her father to respect her as the new superior. The power struggle between them makes it a humorous and touching first episode.

Jason Isaacs plays Dr Rob Griffith, Bush’s perfect companion to compete with. “I am falling into a coma,” Isaacs explains during a CBS preview. “Six months have passed and she is about to accept the post of permanent head of the hospital. And I’m coming out of a coma, and I’m extremely unhappy.

Isaacs then notes that his character thinks Sam Griffith is “too sensitive, I think his skin is too thin” to do the job well.

Jason Isaacs explained how the series took “all the power” from his character

Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush are the perfect pair to lead the Good Sam to throw. And Isaacs spoke about what it’s like for his character, Rob Griffith, to lose his authority as a senior cardiothoracic surgeon.

“Taking all the power away from someone strutting around this tall and feeling like they have the power of life and death, and then emasculating them completely, in some ways is an incredibly interesting dynamic,” he said. he explained, according to Place of laughter. This is what launches us into this void, in a way explores very specific issues. And we try to make them real, of course. But they also have great metaphorical value, if not too pretentious.

Bush also added that Good Sam makes Rob and Sam’s relationship “real” and “grounded,” which certainly adds to their characters and the show in general.

Sophia Bush loves working with the cast of “Good Sam” and playing Jason Isaac’s daughter

Sophia Bush did not want to join the Good Sam thrown in at first. But after meeting the showrunners and reading the script, she knew the show was a perfect fit for her. And when it comes to the casting, she adores everyone she works with.

“What’s amazing is that everyone feels seen,” she said in the CBS premiere.

In addition, during an interview with TV lineBush shared that she feels incredibly proud to set the kind of tone on a set that leads with empathy and leads with deep respect for everyone on it.

“… [E]a very single person on our set knows that they are appreciated, loved and appreciated and knows that we don’t take the effort that they put into creating a show with us forever, ”she added. “We want to build a setting that is a joy to come and that is filled with laughter and that meets one of the highest standards of professionalism that I have ever seen anywhere.”

Good Sam Airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

