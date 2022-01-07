Hollywood always knew the Golden Globes were a joke but still legitimized them

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays.

AAs a (much) younger reporter at The Associated Press, I was sent to cover the 1987 Golden Globe Awards.

That was before Hollywood fully legitimized the ceremony by sending every A-List celebrity to the Beverly Hilton hotel and NBC started treating the Golden Globes like it was the Oscars. That year, the Golden Globes were hosted by Cheryl Ladd and William Shatner, and I was assigned a seat at Table 1, just below the podium and right between Dynasty star Joan Collins and James Woods, nominated for the Promise miniseries.

Even as a novice reporter, I admitted that spending three hours with a rubber chicken between Collins and Woods in a clearly frivolous ceremony, Paul Hogan would win the award for best comedic actor for Crocodile Dundee and Farrah Fawcett was nominated. for the movie Extremities and the Nazi TV movie. Hunter: Beate Klarsfeld’s story that year was going to be unbearable.

So I picked up my personalized place card, removed my bow tie and retreated backstage to the press room, where I was able to experience the Golden Globes with the other journalists in attendance, with occasional cocktails at the Trader bar. Vics of the hotel.

We all knew the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and his annual awards show was a joke. Just five years earlier, at a singular moment, the HFPA had named Pia Zadora its New Star of the Year, following a trip to Las Vegas for Golden Globe voters hosted by Zadora’s husband, Meshulam Riklis. But we were ordered to cover the ceremony as if it mattered.

And that’s what we’ve done. With allies in the media and across Hollywood, the Golden Globes have grown exponentially.

Until now.

After a series of devastating Los Angeles Times reports About the HFPA’s financial dealings and the lack of a single black voter early last year, NBC will not be showing the Sunday night Golden Globes. But that did not deter the HFPA.

While no celebs are expected as a nominee, presenter, or guest, the Golden Globe ceremony will continue anyway, creating an embarrassing Zen kan update: the sound of no handclaps.

That the Golden Globes were muzzled is not notable; it was long overdue. Much more important is the fact that they already had a voice to begin with.

The city pampered the HFPA as distant relatives might try to win favor with a dying millionaire: yes it could be creamy, but imagine the payoff!

I like to say that Hollywood’s moral compass points in one direction: towards the bank. Everyone in the industry knows that the Golden Globes are awarded by an indiscriminate group of around 90 voters (emphasis on odd) who are inclined to not only take / demand celebrity selfies but also host celebrity conferences. non-professional press. Scarlett johansson said she boycotted HFPA interviews because of the sexist questions and comments of some members of the HFPA who bordered on sexual harassment.

And just like that, Hollywood had convinced itself that the Golden Globe exposure supported by the NBC broadcast, with more viewers than the Emmys, outweighed the questionable principles of the HFPA. The city has looked away because the awards have helped their films sell more tickets.

Plus, it was a fun night, with a lot less formalities (and pressure) than the Oscars. So the city pampered itself with the HFPA like distant relatives might try to win the favor of a dying millionaire: yes it could be creamy, but imagine the payoff!

Within nanoseconds of the HFPA’s annual nominations announced, publicists panic (is there a better term for a band?)

As more and more celebrities attended the show, selfishly believing that the Golden Globes could somehow influence the Oscars, its TV audience grew, and the beast that studios, networks, and streamers helped create more and more power.

Once the ceremony began, no one could hide their marginality. The show’s hosts made sure:

Tina Fey, Golden Globes 2021:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of approximately 90 non-Black international journalists. We say around 90 because a few of them might be ghosts and rumor has it that the German member is just a sausage that someone drew a little face on.

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes 2012:

“For those of you who don’t know, the Golden Globes are like the Oscars, but without all that esteem. The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton: a little stronger, a little more trash, a little more drunk and more easily bought allegedly. Nothing has been proven. ”

Ricky Gervais onstage at the 69th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on January 15, 2012 (Document / Getty Images) Tina Fey attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards at Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris /)

Of course, the media have helped perpetuate the charade.

While covering Hollywood for the Los Angeles Times, my editors and I discussed the illegitimacy of the Golden Globes and possible stories to prove it. But when the nominations and accolades were announced, all doubts about the Golden Globes were cast aside and many staff and pages were devoted to the cover. (The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Has a charitable arm whose beneficiaries include Southern California Public Radio.)

In the wake of the LA Times reports and NBC’s broadcast boycott (which the network says is not permanent), the HFPA hired a diversity officer and added 21 new members, six of whom are black . HFPA President Helen Hoehne said late last year that the organization will have diversity and inclusion at the heart of its concerns. [and] ethical conduct as a standard.

The one thing that won’t change: HFPA voters will continue to include the kind of people who write a few articles a year for an Armenian magazine that even Armenians haven’t heard of.

Will Hollywood make a big comeback at the Golden Globes? The odds seem slim. Already another price group, the Critics’ Choice Award, tries to move the Golden Globes. But while this organization has its own ethical flaws (one of Critics Choice’s top voters told me he readily accepts all-expense-paid travel), don’t expect the industry to become all-powerful and mighty.

He’s had decades to do the same with the Golden Globes and just held his nose.