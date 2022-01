‘Aint Misbehavin’ Harlem musical review in rehearsal

The Bay Street Players rehearse the three-time Tony Award-winning musical revue Aint Misbehavin, with an opening postponed to January 20. Sometimes sassy, ​​sometimes sultry, and featuring the music of Thomas Fats Waller and Harlem Renaissance songs from the 1920s and 30s include Honeysuckle Rose, Aint Misbehavin, Black and Blue, This Joint is Jumpin Cash for your Trash, and Ive Got a Feeling Im Falling with four performers on stage at the State Theater in Eustis January 20-30. Aint Misbehavin is one of the most dynamic music critics of all time with classic Fats Waller songs exemplary of the so-called Harlem Renaissance, said Bay Street artistic director Carlos Francisco Asse. It’s a pleasure for the audience which is so much fun. You will clap and jump from your seat. Trying your luck:No New Years Powerball winner; Mega Millions jackpot hits $ 244 million It is a wrap:Bikefest brought the party to Leesburg The cast includes Ashley Hall as Armelia, Dr Melody Duckins as Charlaine, David Oliver Willis, who has appeared in three seasons of American Idol, as Andre and William Powell on piano. The musical direction is by Stephen Merritt and the costumes by Bonnie Swanson and Kate Olsen. For tickets and information, visit eustisstatetheatre.org. Upcoming attractions Gilliganz Island The award-winning cast and crew of The Golden Gals are back until January 9 with the Gilliganz Island debut at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. Skipper played by Doug Baaser, Gillian played by MrMs Adrian are stranded on a mysterious island with their passengers, movie star Ginger Grant played by competitor RuPauls Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj, Mary Anne played by Gidget Galore, the professor by Divine Grace and the Howells. Will they leave the island that is, or will they be stranded forever? Details on clermontartsperformants.com Yes Virginia The Leesburg Melon Patch Players present Yes, Virginia January 14-30. The play is set on New Years Eve when the longtime housekeeper, who had been fired months earlier, shows up for work without remembering that she is no longer employed. She said she was injured, and the employer and employee find they have an incredible friendship. The relationship therefore takes on a new relevance. Author Stan Zimmerman will be present at the opening for a question-and-answer session. Details on melonpatchplayers.org. Useless stuffing That’s hilarity on stage in IceHouse Theaters’ production of Unnecessary Farce from January 14 through February. 6 at Mount Dora. In the room, two rookie cops set up surveillance at a cheap motel to trick a small town mayor into embezzling his money in his videotaped sinful acts. When the camera picks up a bit of unheard-of hanky-panky, and a crazed kilt-and-bagpipe hitman stumbles into the fray and the comedic pandemonium is unleashed. Details: icehousetheatre.com.

