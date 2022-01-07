LivingLegendsOfCinema: Rekha, the original Bollywood fashionista

Somewhere on the internet there is an interesting anecdote from late costume designer Leena Daru about Rekha. She is perhaps the only actor in history who has gone so far to do her character’s appearance justice that she accompanied the designer to saree shops so she could weigh in on the selections. No character for a star of her stature, and yet, when you see Rekha in her perfectly draped Kanjeevaram saree, red lips, matching jewelry, and impeccable hairstyle, it’s no surprise. To state the obvious, she is also an extremely talented actress. The industry is filled to the brim with people who call themselves born performers; for Rekha, however, this is a proven fact. Her biological father, Gemini Ganesan, whom she only saw on movie screens, was one of the greatest actors the Tamil film industry has ever witnessed, with the kind of fandom reserved only for actors and to actresses from the South. Her mother, Pushpavalli, was also a famous actress in the Telugu film industry. And it was she who pushed Bhanurekha, as she was called at the time, to become an actress. After a few roles in films in Kannada and Telugu, his big breakthrough came in 1970 with the Hindi film Sawan Bhadon, after which there was no turning back. Rekha had become an actress, although it was not a career change she had made on purpose. And as for her becoming a household name? This honor was obtained with the 1978 hit Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in front of Amitabh Bachchan, and especially with the song Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, which catapulted it into the public consciousness. Much of the ’80s was dominated by the actor who appeared in lead roles in a host of films that won him accolades. Drama Khubsoorat (1980) earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress while Umrao Jaan (1981) where she played the eponymous courtesan, won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), a film that heralded a phase of women-centric films in Bollywood, won Rekha her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress. And, although she appeared on movie screens less often in the ’90s and early’ 90s, the roles she played were well received, particularly the period drama. Zubeidaa (2001), also with Karisma Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee, and Koi … Mil Gaya (2003), in which she plays the mother of a developmentally disabled Hrithik Roshan who befriends an alien life form. In her signature look, Rekha is as gorgeous today as she always has been. Because of these looks, her strong sense of style, her famous dance songs and her phenomenal talent, she continues to remain both relevant and iconic. By Ashwini Arun Kumar Photograph: Filmfare Subscribe to our YouTube channel

