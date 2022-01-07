Connect with us

Manatt adds Hollywood dealmaker to LA entertainment practice

  • Manatt, founded in Los Angeles, hired Christopher Chatham
  • Chatham joins a small law firm he founded

(Reuters) – Manatt, Phelps & Phillips said Thursday they have hired entertainment lawyer Christopher Chatham, who is leaving a small business he founded and ran in Los Angeles.

Chatham joins Manatt, 450 professionals, as a partner, with a partner from his former firm. A representative for Manatt confirmed that Chatham Law Group was no longer in operation after their departure.

Manatt, founded in Los Angeles, has increasingly portrayed itself as a professional services firm that integrates legal and advisory offerings in areas such as entertainment, healthcare and financial services.

Chatham has represented clients on renewal deals for television shows such as “Dr. Phil” and “The Doctors,” according to a report from Variety.

He has also worked with famous brands such as a baby products company founded by actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and a frozen meal company that counts musician Brad Paisley and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley as co- founders, according to the report.

Manatt’s representative declined to comment on specific Chatham clients, but said he was bringing in many from his old firm.

Chatham works on corporate and litigation matters for celebrities and entertainment companies, Manatt said, and has served as external “general counsel” to entertainment clients.

