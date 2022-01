Legendary Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich has died aged 82

Peter Bogdanovich, famous New Hollywood director of “The Last Picture Show,” has died at the age of 82, his agent said on Thursday.

First an influential film critic, Bogdanovich began directing with 1968 “Targets”, before co-writing his 1950s ode to America “The Last Picture Show”. The coming-of-age film set in a small town in Texas that has seen tough times garnered eight Oscar nominations, taking two, and has been compared to “Citizen Kane.” “I am devastated. He was a wonderful and awesome artist. I will never forget attending a premiere of ‘The Last Picture Show’,” his contemporary, director Francis Ford Coppola, said in a statement to the ‘AFP. “I remember at the end the audience leapt up all around me clapping easily for 15 minutes … sleeping in bliss for all eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.” Following other successes in the early 1970s, such as Barbra Streisand’s wacky comedy “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Paper Moon” – which won actress Tatum O’Neal the youngest Oscar in history at just 10 years old – Bogdanovich’s own career has declined sharply. He released a series of flops, including “Daisy Miller” and “At Long Last Love”. Bogdanovich had an affair with Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered by her husband before the release of Bogdanovich’s “They All Laughed” – her first lead role, alongside Audrey Hepburn. He married his younger half-sister, but went bankrupt and returned from Los Angeles to New York, where he returned to writing film reviews. In his later years, Bogdanovich rose to prominence among young moviegoers and moviegoers when he took on acting roles, including the psychiatrist of Tony Soprano’s own shrink in “The Sopranos” and a DJ in “Kill. Bill ”by Quentin Tarantino. Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York in 1939. No cause of death has been given. “He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He gave birth to masterpieces as a director and was a most brilliant human,” tweeted director Guillermo del Toro. “He has interviewed and dedicated to himself the lives and works of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else of his generation.” (AFP)

