My family left me too





The pandemic has not only left many people economically unstable, but has played with many minds. We have seen actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Preksha Mehta, Asif Basra commit suicide during the difficult phase. Now another bad news comes as Kapil Sharma Show actor Tirthanand Rao attempts to take his own life. Scroll below for all the details! According to reports circulating, Tirthanand worked with Kapil in 2016. The comedian also offered him to join the cast when Sunil Grover left the series. Rao, known as Junior Nana Patekar, had to turn down the offer as he was working in a Gujrati movie at the time. Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide on December 27. He took the plunge after facing major financial problems amid the pandemic. Fortunately, it was his neighbors who learned of his situation and rushed him to hospital at the right time. The actor recovered after 4 days. In addition, his family stopped helping him and even refrained from visiting him in the hospital. Revealing everything himself, Tirthanand Rao said to Aaj Tak: Yes, I have consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has left me as well. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and my brother didn’t even come to see me. Living in the same complex, but family members don’t even talk to me. Even after coming back from the hospital, I am home alone. What could be worse than that? But not that, Tirthanand even revealed that he has a daughter but also lost contact with her. Because of all this, he feels lonely at home and things have become difficult to deal with. We hope Kapil Sharma and other creators will consider it and give it work to live on! Must read: When BB Ki Vines Bhuvan Bam promised in the presence of Snoop Doggs to cross 5 million YouTube subscribers with some time and realized it like a boss! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/television/the-kapil-sharma-show-actor-tirthanand-rao-tries-to-attempt-suicide-my-family-has-also-left-me/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos