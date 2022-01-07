Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tested positive for Covid-19 – News





She took to social media to let fans know about her diagnosis By ANI Posted: Fri Jan 7, 2022, 8:01 AM Actor Swara Bhasker confirmed Thursday evening that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Relying on her Instagram account, Swara informed everyone of her diagnosis. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get tested just to be safe. According to the statement shared by Swara, she and her family have been isolated since January 5. READ ALSO : I tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on January 5, 2022 and the RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. My family and I have been isolated since January 5th evening .. and I am taking all the necessary precautions. I informed everyone I met during the previous week that I had Covid; but if anyone else has contacted me, please get tested. Double your mask and stay safe, the statement said. She also added a caption that read, Hello Covid! I have just received the result of my RT-PCR test and have tested positive. I was isolated and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a flaring headache, and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so I hope it passes soon. SO thankful for the family and for being home. Stay safe everyone, she wrote. Swara Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19. Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-actor-swara-bhasker-tests-positive-for-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos