Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi- The New Indian Express





Express news service The year 2021 is ending on a high note for actor Akshay Oberoi. It had three straight releases at the end of the year – Illegal 2, Dil Bekaraar and Inside Edge 3. “I had no idea they would all be releasing at the same time, and it’s also good that they had all were received well. In fact, I feel very blessed, “Akshay shared before starting his vacation with his wife Jyothi and son Avyaan in the United States. He also added: “I’m working nonstop so it’s nice to relax a bit and come back rejuvenated and work harder in 2022.” The three recent versions see it playing different roles. While in Illegal 2 he takes on the character of a fashionable lawyer, in Dil Bekaraar he plays an idealistic journalist and in Inside Edge 3 he plays a locked-up gay sportsman. “It’s like I’m having a busy day as an actor,” Akshay joked, adding that it fuels his thirst for more distinct roles. Speaking of OTT platforms and the advantage they have given him, the 36-year-old explained, “It’s a fascinating space. If I had to make an educated guess, since I’ve been working for a decade now in the industry and I know how the cogs of the industry work, I certainly wouldn’t have been where I am today if it hadn’t been for OTT. Between 2020 and 2021, I’ve played an addict, a lawyer, and I’ve been through all kinds of times and thought processes. “ In 2022, Akshay intends to finish filming Cold first. It is a supernatural love story written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt. What does he look for in a script before signing? “I look at the unique factor in the script. That’s what I think I have to offer. Some people are good dancers while others are good at fight sequences, but for me it’s the ability to. do varied performances, ”he says. “I want to keep giving audiences something new and taking the risk every time,” shared Akshay who has a deep feeling that anyone who decides to be an artist is already playing with their life so they can give it their all. Screen time, too, doesn’t matter much to him as he’s seen in an appearance at major directorial firms. Going forward, Akshay wants to do a full-fledged comedy because it’s something that is missing from his diverse discography right now. (‘Dil Bekaraar’ airs on Disney + Hotstar)

