He will prove to the world that he is the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan





Aryan Khan has made the headlines every now and then. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested in early October 2021 after NCB raided a cruise ship and found drugs in his possession with his other friends. The star kid came out in late October and now an astrologer has predicted his future. Scroll down below to read the scoop. Aryan was the second best journalist of the year 2021 along with Sidharth Shukla, Raj Kundra, Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli by Yahoo 2021 Year In A Review. The child star was traveling from Mumbai to Goa when the NCB raided the Cordelia cruise and arrested him with his other friends. Now Anant Patwa, who happens to be a renowned astrologer, has spoken to Bollywood Life and predicted the future of Aryan Khan. He said, Aryan Khan was born under the moon of Aries. Now Aries is the sign of a war commander and is ruled by Mars. People who are under the influence of Mars tend to get very angry. In October 2021, because of a negative Jupiter he suffered but it is the same planet that saved him. In 2022, he will be very introspective and cut ties with friends he considers not to be “good company”. But success is a bit elusive for Aryan Khan right now due to the sun’s transit in Libra. He must consider his father as his mentor and immerse himself in his virtues. With hard work and seriousness, he can overcome these negative energies in his life. Aryan Khan’s positive phase will begin after August 22. Anant Patwa also opened up about Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut and revealed that fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected. Jupiter now revolves around Aries, this means that he will correct his weaknesses by 2023. He will surely learn from his mistakes and improve his aura. Aryan Khan will benefit from the advice of dad Shah Rukh Khan because his Sun is the lower house. I foresee his career more as a Bollywood writer or filmmaker than as an actor. Aryan Khan should wear a pearl, it will bring calm to the mind. These three years predict the struggle but 2025 will be a pivotal year. He will prove to the world that he is the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he said. What do you think of this astrologer predicting the future of the Aryans? Tell us in the space below. Must read: KRK claims the end of the era of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: Ghamand Aur Jalan Koot Koot Ke Bhara Hua Tha Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/aryan-khan-future-predicted-by-astrologer-he-will-prove-to-the-world-that-he-is-the-son-of-superstar-shah-rukh-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

