Mmusi Maimane | Parliament fire: is it time to consider an independent actor as Speaker of Parliament?

Governor Maimane writes that the recent fire in parliament highlights that a political war between politicians and bureaucrats is well underway in state institutions such as parliament and that perhaps it is time to call in a stakeholder independent.

The pages of history are not lacking in break-ins, arson and attacks on buildings entrusted with the legislative function of a country. Whether it was the Guy Fawkes gunpowder plot of 1605, the burning of the German Reichstag of 1933, or the attempted U.S. Senate insurgency by right-wing radicals last year, history teaches us that attacks on national parliaments / legislatures are about symbolism and ideology – and less so on real brick and mortar.

This week’s fire, which engulfed entire sections of the old and new National Assembly buildings, sparked feelings of both despondency and melancholy. It was the symbolic place of countless individual moments that shaped and changed our nation.

The walls of these buildings witnessed the assassination of the great architect of apartheid, Hendrik Verwoerd, and the election of Nelson Mandela as the first Democratic president. From the Yellowwood podium came President Mbeki’s “I am an African” speech, which defined an era of post-liberation governance. The Old Assembly building heard the ‘Winds of Change’ speech by British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan, while the successor building was addressed by US President Bill Clinton and saw numerous censure motions filed against it. Jacob Zuma.

A complex story

South Africa’s history is complex, but it is our history nonetheless. We have chosen as a nation to own it, learn from it and build a better beacon of hope for the world.

It is in this light that the burning of Parliament must be closely examined. The 72 hour period was a comedy of errors, ranging from innuendo and innuendo to sheer incompetence. The dismissal of security officials, negligent lack of maintenance and the arrest and indictment of a homeless person add to the circus in which this fire was written. Allegations that the arrested man was in fact an MK agent have yet to be tested; however, if it is correct, it makes the question even more precarious.

Who should be held responsible for the fire? And how is it that a national key point can be set on fire? I would like to review how the disappearance began.

When I started as an MP in 2014, the parliamentary precinct was pristine and well run. Security was so tight that I remember entering the compound on weekends was a mission in case I had to work from there. Even as the Leader of the Opposition, I was asked why I entered, my car was searched regularly, and there was a palpable sense of unadorned security.

Over the years, I have seen these standards erode. In the background, a cold war was beginning to brew between parliamentary staff and the body of political oversight. Most of the points of tension concerned working conditions, wage determination and regular work-related strikes. But it created conditions conducive to neglect, as the then secretary of parliament grew increasingly compromised. The battle raged and all sense of a collective team was lost. If you needed information, you simply asked specific parliamentary staff. No party could guarantee that its own classified information was safe from others.

The Parliamentary Oversight Committee has ceased to meet. The post of head of parliamentary security has not been filled as a result of budget cuts and the upkeep of the building has become superficial, designed only for ceremonial embellishment around big days such as the state speech. the nation (SONA) and the budget.

Further into oblivion

When the Covid-19 broke, Parliament fell even further into oblivion. While unhindered executive power continued for nearly two years under the Disaster Management Act, Parliament was nowhere to be found. While Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have been running the country alone since the Covid-19 epidemic, the deputies have benefited greatly. No need to travel and an occasional zoom meeting was rewarded with over R 1 million in salaries for the 400 MPs.

Where should the responsibility for this decline lie? The Public Financial Management Act (LFMA) expressly states that the accountant is responsible for the management, including the safeguarding and maintenance of the assets, and the management of the liabilities of the department, business entity or department. constitutional institution. This includes meeting any tax, duty, fee, pension and audit commitments as required by law.

The question that arises here is who is the accounting officer of Parliament? Assuming the Secretary of Parliament is the Accounting Officer, we can be sure that no action will be taken. It would ignite the fault lines that exist between bureaucrats and politicians, a path the ANC cannot afford to follow.

Responsibility

As for political responsibility, this is where the responsibility ends with the ANC. The Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Public Works are the responsible political leaders and must be held to account if we have any hope of ending this cold war between politicians and bureaucracy.

Rebuilding Parliament is not just the foundations and plastering of the walls, but the very capacity of the institution itself. South Africa needs to think about how an independent actor can be elected Speaker of Parliament to avoid being subject to the will of the executive. The result will be careful management of its own affairs and budgets and the appointment of the most competent accountant, chief security and maintenance staff. If we fail to do this, we will continually fall prey to the majority, the winner takes away all the phenomena.

Let this be a warning to all of us. Political warfare between politicians and bureaucrats is well underway in state institutions like Parliament. The imminent danger is when this war moves into our hospitals, our schools and our police department. We need to get the model now.

– Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa movement

