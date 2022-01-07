Entertainment
Obituary: Sally Ann Howes, actress and singer who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Born into a showbiz family, Sally Ann Howes was just 12 when she landed her first lead role, playing the lead character in a film called Thursdays Child, about a girl who becomes a child star. The storyline was to prove prophetic, and Howes was a veteran with a quarter of a century of filmmaking behind her when she landed her most memorable role in the classic children’s film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Howes played the wonderfully named Truly Scrumptious, who forms a relationship with the distracted widower Caractacus Potts, played by Dick Van Dyke, and his two young children.
Even if we didn’t know your name, we might have guessed it, says Jemima, the daughter of Caractacuss, played by young Scottish actress Heather Ripley. You must be called something charming. They sing together a song called Truly Sumptious.
A Fantasy Flying Car Story, based on a novel by James Bond author Ian Fleming, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is now considered a classic and has become a successful musical. But it received mixed reviews, cost a small fortune, and lost money on its first theatrical release in 1968.
It was to prove the culmination of Howess’ film career. After Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, she worked mainly in theater, although she made her stage debut years earlier when she appeared in the musical Caprice at the Alhambra Theater in Glasgow in 1951.
His parents, Bobby Howes and Pat Malone, were both professional actors and singers, one of his grandfathers was a stage director, and his older brother Peter became a classical musician. But it wasn’t just in show business and the arts that the family stood out, as one of their great-grandfathers survived the charge of the Light Brigade and won the Victoria Cross. for his courage under fire.
It was a friend of hers who suggested she take the lead role in Thursdays Child. She got a contract with Ealing Studios, where she appeared in the classic horror film Dead of Night and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, playing her sister Kate. She appeared with Vivien Leigh and Ralph Richardson in producer Alexander Kordas Anna Karenina.
At 18, she signed a seven-year contract with Rank, where her films included The History of Mr. Polly, with John Mills. But she was not happy with the development of her film career and negotiated an early release from her contract to focus on acting, although she also played the title role in a BBC television version of Cinderella in 1950.
She was the female lead role in the original 1953 West End production of Paint Your Wagon, in which her real father Bobby Howes played his father Ben Rumson, the role played years later by Lee Marvin in the film version, though the plot is heavily reworked for the big screen.
She made her Broadway debut in 1958 when she replaced Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle in the original production of My Fair Lady.
Her first marriage to actor Maxwell Coker was short-lived. She then married Richard Adler, who was the lyricist for Broadway hits The Pajama Game and Damn Yankees. He wrote the Broadway musical Kwamina especially for her. It closed after just 32 performances.
However, she won a Tony Award, the equivalent of the Oscars on Broadway, for her performance as Karen in a 1963 revival of Brigadoon, Lerner and Loewes, a romantic musical about a Scottish village that does not appear out of the picture. Highland mists that one day every 100 years. His performance impressed producer Cubby Broccoli, who had the film rights to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as Flemings Bond novels.
But Howes only got the role of Truly Sumptious after Julie Andrews turned it down and lied about his dancing skills. My dad had taught me long before that when a casting director asked you if there was anything you could do, you immediately said yes, and if you couldn’t, you learned really fast, she said.
She underwent a crash dance class before Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the filming of the dance numbers Toot Sweets and Doll on a Music Box, in which she poses as a life-size doll in Baron Bomburst’s castle, ruler of Vulgaria, who holds the child prisoners.
Preferring the theater, Howes only directed one more feature, and the 1980 horror film Death Ship was a world away from Truly Scrumptious. Based in the United States, Howes has made appearances on hit television series such as Mission: Impossible, The Virginian and Marcus Welby MD, and she was a regular at board games.
On stage, she starred in an American touring version of The Sound of Music, in the role made famous by Julie Andrews. This moment on.
Her first three marriages all ended in divorce. She married Douglas Rae, a literary agent, in 1973. He died in September. She is survived by an adopted son from her second marriage.
