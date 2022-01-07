Entertainment
Sunny Leone thinks she is the only buddhu in Bollywood, her reason has Kapil Sharma in stitches. Watch | Bollywood
A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show featured Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri, as they came to promote the new song, Panghat. The video began with Mika singing Gandi Baat as host Kapil Sharma danced on stage.
Mika called himself a big Sunny fan and congratulated her on her professionalism. Jab inke saath maine world tour kiya tha, ek percent bhi inke andar koi nakhra ya attitude wali baat nahi thi. Punctual thi humesha, 7 o’clock sharp yeh show pe pohochti thi (When I toured the world with her, I saw that she had no fits or starry attitude. She was always on time and arrived at the show at 7 o’clock sharp), he said.
Sunny got into the habit of a lot of celebrities showing up late on sets and joked, Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (I’m the only jerk in this industry because I come to the time).
Mikas’ single status has also become a source of jokes. When Kapil asked Sunny about it, she laughed and predicted he would get married next year.
Toshi said he seriously asked Mika several times to hang on and revealed his conversation: Bhai bolte hai, Oye, abhi tu mere ghar mein kaise aata hai? Ghanti bajata hai? Maine kaha nahi. Seedha andar aata hai na? Shaadi kar lunga toh aa nahi payega (He asked me, How do you get into my house now? Do you ring the bell? I said no. He said: You come straight inside, don’t you ? If I get married, you won’t be able to do that).
Kapil is also gearing up for the release of his stand-up special on Netflix, Im Not Done Yet. It will be released on January 28.
