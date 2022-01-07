After all, why did Reena Roy suddenly say goodbye to Bollywood, the actress herself revealed why Reena Roy suddenly said goodbye to Bollywood | Patrika News – Cinewud

Actress Reena Roy has made more than one movie, but after the wedding she said goodbye to the world of cinema. Why did the actress do this? This was revealed recently by Reena Roy.

New Delhi Published: Jan 07, 2022 12:53:59 AM

Reena Roy was a veteran and famous actress of the bygone era. She’s a far cry from the big screen now, but Reena Roy’s fame is still discussed today. He made headlines on the big screen working with many great actors. His fan base was also very high. Reena started her acting career in 1972 with the movie ‘Need’ but the movie ‘Nagin’ released in 1976 completely changed her life.

Discussions about the affair of Reena Roy and famous actor Shatrughan Sinha were common at one time. The actress made more than one movie but after the wedding said goodbye to the world of cinema. Why did the actress do this? This was revealed recently by Reena Roy.

To read also – This actress had proposed to Salman Khan in marriage, but Salman had said this great thing In fact, the name of Reena Roy, a famous actress of the 80s-90s, was associated with many actors but her love for Shatrughan Sinha was well known. But she married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. For a while, everything was fine between the two, but before long, Mohsin and Reena divorced. Reena Roy also has a daughter, whom she raised herself. According to Reena Roy, she was tired of working day and night, and her mother also wanted her to get married. Reena says, “I was tired of working day and night. My mom said to me, “What kind of life is this? That’s enough. How much are you going to earn Reena Roy said,“ My mom wanted me to settle down early in my life. He was afraid that I would. remains single. ”Along with this, Reena said that she is still in contact with Mohsin and that she did not even get married for her daughter.

As much to say to you that Reena Roy had decided to leave the cinema and to settle in Pakistan after having married Mohsin. So there, Mohsin Khan also left his cricket career in love with Reena Roy. Reena Rai married Mohsin on August 2, 1983 and moved to Pakistan saying goodbye to Bollywood.

read also Ishq ki airs in Bollywood halls again, dating Suhana to Sara

Daily magazine newsletter Get the most important news / articles of the day delivered to your inbox