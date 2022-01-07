Man arrested for assaulting cop was defendant turned approver in actor assault case





Cornered by a police team, he stabbed Girish Kumar, a deputy deputy police inspector in Elamakkara, in the hand.



Coincidentally, a man arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman in the city on January 5 turned out to be a defendant in the actor assault case. He, however, had become an approver later. The accused identified as Vishnu Aravind (33) of HMT colony in Kalamassery, was arrested in the early hours of January 5 when he allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle parked under Edappally’s overflight. Cornered by a police team, he stabbed Girish Kumar, a deputy deputy police inspector in Elamakkara, in the hand. During questioning, it emerged that he was the 10th accused in the assault case against an actor who later became an approver. In fact, he was very active in lifting motorcycles and pulling chains between 2011 and 2015 and has 18 records to his name. The cases are at various stages of the trial, said CH Nagaraju, district police chief (Kochi city). He was not directly involved in the incident but was linked to the case after being taken to jail with ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the first accused in the case. He allegedly delivered a letter from actor Dileep, another accused in the case, to Suni. The city police have registered two cases against Vishnu who remains in pre-trial detention. He was convicted under section 379 of the IPC (theft) in one case and under sections 307 of the IPC (attempted murder) and 332 (willfully causing injury to deter an official from performing his duties. ) in the other. The actor’s assault case has come back to life following recent revelations from Balachandrakumar, who claims to be Dileeps’ friend. In a TV interview, he said he saw Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s residence. He said it was Dileeps ‘brother Anoop who introduced him to Suni in December 2016 at the Actors’ Residence in Aluva. He also alleged that Dileep obtained a copy of the actress’ sexual assault video even before it was produced in court. Since then, the judge of the additional special sessions of Ernakulam, Honey M. Varghese, had asked the investigator to investigate the revelation and file a report.

