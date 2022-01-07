Veteran Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich has died at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-clad moviegoer and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, has died. He was 82 years old.

Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at his Los Angeles home, his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich said. She said he died of natural causes.

Considered to be part of a generation of young New Hollywood directors, Bogdanovich was introduced as an author early on, with the creepy lone shooter film Targets and soon after The Last Picture Show, from 1971. His evocative portrayal and melancholy of teenage angst and middle age loneliness in a dying small town has won eight Oscar nominations, won two (for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman) and catapulted him to stardom at the age of 32. It followed The Last Picture Show with the wacky comedy Whats Up, Doc ?, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan ONeal, then the Depression-era road trip film Paper Moon, which also earned Tatum ONeal, 10 years, an Oscar.

Peter died in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, on file)

His eventful personal life was also often in the spotlight, from his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd which began during the directing of The Last Picture Show while he was married to his close collaborator, Polly Platt, to the murder of his Playmate girlfriend Dorothy. Stratten and his subsequent marriage to his younger sister, Louise, who was 29 years his junior.

The reactions were swift to the news of his death.

Streisand wrote on Twitter that Peter always made me laugh! Hell keeps making them laugh up there too.

Francis Ford Coppola wrote in an email that I will never forget attending a premiere of The Last Picture Show. I remember at the end the audience leapt all around me clapping for easily 15 minutes. I will never forget, even though I felt that I had never felt such a reaction myself, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in happiness for all eternity, forever enjoying the thrill of our applause.

Tatum ONeal posted a photo of herself with him on Instagram, writing that Peter was my heaven and my land. A father figure. A friend. From Paper Moon to Nickelodeon, he’s always made me feel safe. I love you, Pierre.

And Martin Scorsese, in an email, wrote that in the 1960s, at a pivotal moment in the history of cinema and the art of filmmaking, Peter Bogdanovich was there, at the crossroads of Old Hollywood and the New… Peters’ debut, Targets, remains one of his very best films. With The Last Picture Show he made a film that seemed to look back and forth at the same time as well as phenomenal success… In the years that followed Peter experienced setbacks and tragedies, and he did. stopped moving forward, constantly reinventing himself. .

Born in Kingston, New York, in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as an actor, film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives and monographs he won the love of from a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford. He regaled them with the knowledge of their films, took lessons for his, and saved their conversations for future books.

I got some really important one-sentence clues like when Howard Hawks turned to me and told me to always shut down and no one will notice the cut, he said in an interview with the ‘Associated Press. It was a very simple sentence, but it deeply affected everything I did.

And Welles, besides being one of Bogdanovich’s idols, has become a close friend and occasional adversary. Although a generation apart, the two experienced the heights of early success and all the complications and jealousies that come with it. In 1992, the young director published the book This is Orson Welles, based on conversations with the older director dating back to 1969. Bogdanovich was also instrumental in the finishing and release of Welles The Other Side of the Wind, which started in 1970, in 2018..

Until the end, he fought for the art of cinema and the people who created it, writes Scorsese.

His own education in Hollywood began early: his father took him when he was 5 to see Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton films at the Museum of Modern Art. Hed went on to make his own Keaton documentary, The Great Buster, which was released in 2018.

After getting married young, Bogdanovich and Platt moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1960s, where they attended Hollywood parties and befriended director Roger Corman and Frank Marshall, then just an aspiring producer. , which helped get the film Targets off the ground. And the professional ascent continued for the next few films and years. But after Paper Moon, on which Platt collaborated after their separation, he would never win the accolades of those first five years in Hollywood again.

Bogdanovich’s relationship with Shepherd led to the end of his marriage to Platt, with whom he shared daughters Antonia and Sashy, and to a fruitful creative partnership. The 1984 film Irreconcilable Differences was loosely based on the scandal. He then took issue with the idea that Platt, who died in 2011, was integral to the success of his early films.

He would go on to direct two more films with Shepherd, an adaptation of Henry Jamess Daisy Miller and the musical At Long Last Love, which have not been particularly well received by critics or audiences.

And he also missed out on great opportunities to match his successes. He told Vulture that he turned down The Godfather, Chinatown, and The Exorcist.

Peter Bogdanovich missed out on great opportunities at the height of his success. (AP Photo / Sandro Pace, File)

Paramount called and said: We just bought a new book by Mario Puzo called The Godfather. We would love you to consider leading it. I said, I’m not interested in the Mafia, he said in the interview.

The headlines would continue to follow Bogdanovich for things other than his films. He started an affair with Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten while directing her in They All Laughed, a romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn and Ben Gazzara, in the spring and summer of 1980. Her husband, Paul Snider, murdered her in August . Bogdanovich, in a 1984 book The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten, 1960-1980, criticized Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Empire for its alleged role in events which he said ended with Strattens’ death. . Then, nine years later, at 49, he married his younger sister, Louise Stratten, who was only 20 at the time. They divorced in 2001, but continued to live together, with her mother, in Los Angeles.

In the interview with the AP in 2020, Bogdanovich admitted that his relationship had an impact on his career.

Everything about my personal life made it difficult for people to understand films, Bogdanovich said. This is something that has tormented me since the first two photos.

Despite some setbacks along the way, Bogdanovich’s production remained prolific throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including a sequel to The Last Picture Show called Texasville, the romantic country music drama The Thing Called Love, which was one from the last River Phoenix films, and, in 2001, The Cats Meow, about a party on William Randolph Hearst’s yacht with Kirsten Dunst as Marion Davies. His latest narrative film, Shes Funny that Way, a wacky comedy starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston that he co-wrote with Louise Stratten, debuted with mixed reviews in 2014.

Over the years, he has written several books on film, including Peter Bogdanovichs Movie of the Week, Who the Devil Made It: Conversations with Legendary Film Directors and Who the Hells in It: Conversations with Hollywoods Legendary Actors.

He also performed semi-frequently, sometimes playing himself (in Moonlighting and How I Met Your Mother) and sometimes other people, such as Dr. Elliot Kupferberg in The Sopranos, and also inspired a new generation of filmmakers, from Wes Anderson to Noah Baumbach. .

They call me Pop, and I’ll allow it, he told Vulture.

At the time of AP’s 2020 interview, coinciding with a podcast about his career with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, he was working hard on a Dorothy Stratten-inspired TV show and wasn’t optimistic about it. future of cinema.

I keep going, you know. The television isn’t dead yet, he laughs. But movies can have a problem.

Yet even with his Hollywood-sized ego, Bogdanovich remained respectful of those who came before him.

I don’t judge myself on the basis of my contemporaries, he told the New York Times in 1971. I judge myself against the directors I admire Hawks, Lubitsch, Buster Keaton, Welles, Ford, Renoir, Hitchcock. I certainly don’t think I’m as good as them, but I think I’m pretty good.