Beloved TikTok Star Candi Murley Dies At 36





The TikTok community is in mourning. On Thursday, we learned that Candice Murley – who went by the simple username of “Candi” on this popular service – passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday January 2nd. She was 36 years old. No cause of death has been revealed. It seems obvious, however, that Murley was not suffering from any sort of illness, at least nothing that his family was aware of. We know this because a GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral expenses … on which her sister, Marsha McEvoy, wrote that Candice’s death was “very unexpected” and a “massive shock” to their family. She added that it left their hearts “shattered”. “Candice was so full of life and always lived her life in her own way,” continued Marsha. “She was full of energy and loved to dance and listen to her music, I can’t forget her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo.” The late social media personality has built up a massive fan base through her numerous cooking and dancing videos. His last video was sent to him at 44,000 just before his death on January 2. “We just know she’s dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she’s definitely here,” Marsha wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding: “We hope that she is finally happy and free away from all her struggles and that she herself will be happy and carefree forever in eternity. “Maybe the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in the sky where the love of our lost pours out and shines on us to let us know they are happy.” Candi leaves behind a son named Maxwell. “Most people knew her as Candi – famous for her TikToks,” Marsha also wrote. “She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and cooking, and let’s not forget she was singing on her mic. “Now let’s watch all of her videos and keep them as keepsakes to keep us smiling as we deal with this loss, she will be sadly missed by many.” After learning of Candice’s death, scores of social media users took to TikTok to pay tribute to her, with one follower stating that the platform “will never be the same again !!” Adding another, “Rip we love you so much.” Amen. May Candi Murley rest in peace. Edit To delete

