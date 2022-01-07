A new species of tree named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio





The tree’s scientific name (Uvariopsis dicaprio) recognizes Mr. DiCaprio’s work to prevent logging (File) London: A new species of tree has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio in tribute to the Hollywood star’s anti-logging campaign, the Royal Botanic Gardens in London announced Thursday. The evergreen tree with large yellowish-green flowers, which was found in the Ebo forest in Cameroon, was the first new species to be officially named in 2022 by botanists at the renowned gardens of London’s Kew district. The tree’s scientific name – Uvariopsis dicaprio – recognizes the 47-year-old American actor’s work to prevent logging in the endangered forest, where the tree’s only known specimen was found in the process. to push. The Hollywood A-lister campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission to exploit the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020. The concession was canceled months later by Cameroonian President Paul Biya, “surely in part because of his support,” the scientists wrote in the online journal PeerJ, referring to DiCaprio. “We really appreciated the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way,” said Martin Cheek, who heads the Africa team. Kew’s identification and naming department. “If the logging concession had been launched, we would probably have lost this species to the timber extraction and slash-and-burn agriculture that typically follows logging concessions,” Cheek added. Uvariopsis dicaprio has been provisionally classified as Critically Endangered. The only known specimen, which is four meters tall and bears only male flowers, was discovered next to a trail, scientists said. DiCaprio, best known for the 1997 movie “Titanic”, currently stars as an astronomer in the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” about scientists trying to get the world’s attention to a comet heading for the sky. Earth. However, he himself has been criticized for flying in a private jet to win an environmental award in 2016. Kew scientists have been naming new species of plants and fungi for over 150 years. It is not uncommon for species to be named after celebrities. A Caribbean shellfish parasite is named after reggae star Bob Marley, an Australian gadfly named after singer Beyonce, and a frog named after Prince Charles. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/new-tree-species-named-after-actor-leonardo-dicaprio-2693202 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos